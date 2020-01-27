Explainer: What's going on with the Madison Public Market?

If the foundation does not raise enough money to close on the project’s financing, Assistant City Attorney Kevin Ramakrishna said the city does not have to complete the transaction. The city would not be responsible for the foundation’s bridge loan.

“If, for some reason, the foundation is unable to raise those funds by the fall, that would put the project on hold until they can,” Kennelly said.

If the project receives tax credits for the project, the market will have to remain in compliance and operate for seven years. Ramakrishna said the city would likely take over if the public market fails to operate during that time frame.

“If the Public Market Foundation cannot operate during those seven years, the city is going to have to step in and keep the project moving forward and in compliance, otherwise we’re going to be on the hook for what is owed to the investors,” Ramakrishna said.

Amanda White, community engagement specialist for the Madison Public Market Foundation, said it is on track to raise the $3 million for capital costs needed by October in order to be eligible for the tax credits.

"The momentum is building quickly, and I am fully confident we will raise the funds needed to make our public market a reality," White said.