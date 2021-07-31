Explainer: What’s going on with the Judge Doyle Square hotel?

On half of a two-block downtown redevelopment project, an apartment complex is almost move-in ready, a bike center is open for business and an underground, city-owned parking garage has been operating since last year.
These are all part of Madison’s major Judge Doyle Square redevelopment project.
On the other block, plans are in place to develop a hotel to serve Monona Terrace and possibly more apartments. But a few more changes may be involved before those come to fruition.
The Cap Times explains the latest with the Judge Doyle Square project.
What is the Judge Doyle Square development?
It’s a complex $175 million public-private development, which includes parking, commercial space, apartments and a hotel on the two blocks now occupied by the Madison Municipal Building and the demolished Government East parking garage.
The project has been in the works for years and seen several iterations, including housing a public market.
Where is it?
Judge Doyle Square consists of two blocks downtown. It’s the site of the Madison Municipal Building, known to city planners as Block 88, and the former Government East parking garage, or Block 105.
It’s bounded by Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on the west, Doty Street on the north, Wilson Street on the south and on the east by a group of buildings that front mainly on King Street. Pinckney Street runs through the site and separates the two blocks.
The square is named after Judge James Doyle, who was a United States federal judge in the District Court of the Western District of Wisconsin. He was also the father of former Gov. Jim Doyle.
What are the goals behind the project and have they been met?
With the development, the city aims to put two prime downtown land parcels back on the tax roll, replace the Government East garage, build a hotel, create a pedestrian-friendly environment on Pinckney Street and connect the Capitol to Monona Terrace.
In June 2020, the city completed the first element of the project when it opened the new underground, city-owned Wilson Street Garage, at 20 E. Wilson St. This replaced the city’s first publicly owned garage, Government East, built in 1958, which has now been demolished.
At street level on the same block as the garage, Freewheel Bike Center is open. Dedicated to transportation justice, the center offers free mechanical classes, tune-ups and bike giveaways.
Stone House Development is close to residents moving in to their apartment project above the garage.
The demolition of the old parking garage paves the way for future development.
Beitler Real Estate — Are they in or out?
Beitler is in but wants to hand off part of the project.
Beitler is looking to transfer development rights for the hotel to Mortenson Development, which is headquartered in Minneapolis.
For the transfer, the City Council will need to approve several agreements by the end of the year. The current development agreement requires the hotel project to close on financing by December.
The hotel is slated for half of the former Government East parking garage block, which is now vacant. Beitler would maintain the rights to develop the other half of this block, with plans to construct an apartment building, but needs to show proof of financing by December 2022.
The city originally selected Beitler in 2016 to develop this parcel and the block across Pinckney Street, occupied by the Municipal Building and now the new city garage and apartments built by Stonehouse.
In 2019, the City Council approved an agreement to pay Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block. This followed disputes between Beitler and the city, including a lawsuit that Beitler later dropped.
