Explainer: What’s going on with the Judge Doyle Square hotel?

In June 2020, the city completed the first element of the project when it opened the new underground, city-owned Wilson Street Garage, at 20 E. Wilson St. This replaced the city’s first publicly owned garage, Government East, built in 1958, which has now been demolished.

At street level on the same block as the garage, Freewheel Bike Center is open. Dedicated to transportation justice, the center offers free mechanical classes, tune-ups and bike giveaways.

Stone House Development is close to residents moving in to their apartment project above the garage.

The demolition of the old parking garage paves the way for future development.

Beitler Real Estate — Are they in or out?

Beitler is in but wants to hand off part of the project.

Beitler is looking to transfer development rights for the hotel to Mortenson Development, which is headquartered in Minneapolis.