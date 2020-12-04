Explained: Why is Wisconsin's justice department suing the Legislature?

Yes, this lawsuit does not deal with election laws, ballots or political campaigns. This deals specifically with how the Wisconsin Department of Justice is able to hold people accountable for breaking state laws and rules and whether the Legislature should have the authority it does to control how the agency negotiates settlements.

How do settlements work generally, and how does this lame duck law change that?

The Department of Justice represents the state in court and routinely reviews cases of citizens or companies breaking the state’s laws. The agency determines whether to take those offenders to court or whether to negotiate settlements with them, meaning that instead of going through a trial, an offender may pay the state for breaking state rules.

The state has limited resources so it can’t pursue every case in court it might want to, according to Corey Finkelmeyer, deputy administrator for DOJ’s Division of Legal Services, who wrote an affidavit in the suit.

“Resolving cases require an ability to act on short notice,” he wrote. There is often a short window of time where parties in a case can come to an agreement, he wrote.

