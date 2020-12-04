Explained: Why is Wisconsin's justice department suing the Legislature?

Late last month, the state Department of Justice announced it was suing the Legislature and its budget-writing committee over a law passed shortly after Gov. Tony Evers won election in 2018.
The provisions, known as lame duck laws, stripped the executive branch of several powers, vesting them in the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. As a part of one law, the Department of Justice must now get approval through the Joint Finance Committee before settling certain lawsuits. Certain parts of that requirement, DOJ argues, are unconstitutional.
The state Supreme Court in July upheld the laws which were contested under a separate lawsuit, denying that they were fully unconstitutional. The court, however, noted that they did not consider whether parts of the laws could be unconstitutional in how they are applied.
Now, the Department of Justice wants portions of one law overturned, arguing that it has “hampered the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s ability to enforce state laws that protect Wisconsinites.”
Here are some details on the case. There is no date set yet for when the Supreme Court will review it.
I’ve heard a lot about various lawsuits lately, is this different than the election ones?
Yes, this lawsuit does not deal with election laws, ballots or political campaigns. This deals specifically with how the Wisconsin Department of Justice is able to hold people accountable for breaking state laws and rules and whether the Legislature should have the authority it does to control how the agency negotiates settlements.
How do settlements work generally, and how does this lame duck law change that?
The Department of Justice represents the state in court and routinely reviews cases of citizens or companies breaking the state’s laws. The agency determines whether to take those offenders to court or whether to negotiate settlements with them, meaning that instead of going through a trial, an offender may pay the state for breaking state rules.
The state has limited resources so it can’t pursue every case in court it might want to, according to Corey Finkelmeyer, deputy administrator for DOJ’s Division of Legal Services, who wrote an affidavit in the suit.
“Resolving cases require an ability to act on short notice,” he wrote. There is often a short window of time where parties in a case can come to an agreement, he wrote.
As the law now stands, Wisconsin cannot typically take advantage of those windows of time, which are often a few days, to settle a case, because it must get approval to do so first by the Legislature, which must convene the Joint Finance Committee, discuss the settlement, deliberate and vote, per the lame duck law provisions.
That process often takes weeks or months and there are still outstanding settlement requests that the committee has yet to schedule, according to Finkelmeyer.
In the 23 months since the lame duck provisions have been in effect, JFC has been willing to consider settlements under specific circumstances, but otherwise will not meet to consider them. The DOJ asked the committee to consider three settlements in September and no meetings have yet been scheduled to consider them, Finkelmeyer wrote.
What types of settlement cases does the lame duck law affect?
All of them. The only settlements that DOJ could act on without convening the Joint Finance Committee are ones where the range of the amount of money paid out is pre-approved by the committee.
According to the suit, the specific aspects of the law that is being challenged deal with the state’s ability to enforce laws that:
- Secure financial restitution for consumers who were cheated, for tenants who were defrauded by bad property managers, and for employees whose wages were stolen;
- Hold accountable violators that endanger communities by polluting air, water, or land; and
- Address disputes between state agencies and outside individuals or vendors who have done harm to the state, such as party who breaches a contract.
How does DOJ argue that the law directly hinders their work?
The DOJ says that JFC’s involvement hinders its work because it does not allow the agency to respond to potential settlements or take advantage of compromises in a timely way. It argues that because the Legislature has “injected its processes” into litigation, that interferes with the “execution of the law.”
It also argues that effective negotiations require a degree of secrecy that can’t occur when the Legislature requires that all settlements be considered and discussed in a public JFC meeting.
What did the Supreme Court say about the laws back in July?
In this lawsuit challenging the laws, filed by the Service Employees International Union, it alleged that the entire law governing the Legislature’s role over settlements was unconstitutional, not just parts of it. In response, the state Supreme Court wrote that the law was not unconstitutional in every possible application.
According to the majority opinion: “We stress that this decision is limited. We express no opinion on whether individual applications or categories of applications may violate the separation of powers, or whether the Legislature may have other valid institutional interests supporting application of these laws.”
