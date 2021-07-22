Explained: Why did Madison consider preserving lake view from the Lamp House?

"Nothing will change related to the allowable building heights in that area," Stouder said.

Stouder said she expects to learn more from Apex Properties in the coming months about any potential changes.

Because the Lamp House is a local landmark building, the city’s Landmarks Commission would need to review any changes to the building, any proposal to remove or relocate the building and any proposed development on property next to it.

Barbara Gordon, executive director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, said in an email that the ongoing goal for the building will be “finding a sustainable use that supports restoration and continued preservation in an area of ever-increasing density.”

A future plan for the Lamp House should balance the “preservation and economic viability of the house and surrounding properties,” Gordon said.

“Our priority is to chart a sustainable long-term path towards its preservation,” Gordon said.

