Explained: What to expect in Wisconsin's election lawsuits

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday dealt its third blow to President Donald Trump and his allies in their attempt to overturn the election, but the president's appeal of the state's election results is still ongoing, now in a lower court.
Here's a look at some of the outstanding questions about Trump's last-ditch — and so far fruitless — effort to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win.
What are the deadlines for Wisconsin's presidential electors to count?
Votes for president are actually votes for a slate of electors who cast ballots in the Electoral College. Because Biden won Wisconsin's election by more than 20,600 votes, his slate of electors are the ones selected to vote for Wisconsin in the presidential election, unless a court were to change that, a highly unlikely scenario.
Wisconsin and the rest of the country face two rapidly approaching deadlines in the process for presidential electors to submit their votes for president: the "Safe Harbor" deadline on Tuesday and the day the electoral college meets Dec. 14. Congress will count the electoral votes on Jan. 6.
The impending deadlines mean a court will need to quickly come to a resolution in litigation brought by Trump and his allies.
Legal experts say the "Safe Harbor" deadline isn't a firm deadline, but it is beneficial for states to meet it because it binds Congress to accept those electoral votes on Jan. 6, even if there is an objection to them. The deadline is expected to matter little, however, because the likelihood of both chambers of Congress throwing out a state's electoral votes based on an objection is slim to none. Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans control the Senate.
Experts say Dec. 14, the day the electoral college meets, is a firm deadline they wouldn't expect a court to blow past. It's not clear what would happen if Wisconsin's slate of electors weren't able to vote on that date.
Will the courts violate election-related deadlines?
Yes. Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek, who is overseeing the consolidated election challenge brought by Trump in state court, scheduled a hearing in the case for Thursday with a backup date of Friday if a federal election challenge brought by Trump involving many of the same lawyers runs late.
Those dates blow past the Dec. 8 "Safe Harbor" deadline for the state to indicate its electoral votes to Congress. Edward Foley, a law professor at the Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law who specializes in election law, said if Wisconsin doesn't finalize its election results before Dec. 8, it won't have "Safe Harbor" status.
Conservative attorney Rick Esenberg, however, said that could be disputed in court. During the scheduling conference Friday, Simanek appeared wary of concluding the litigation after Dec. 14.
"There’s an actual hard deadline, Dec. 14, and, man, I’d hate to bump up against that," Simanek said.
What will the timeline for elections lawsuits look like?
In Trump's case in state court seeking to overturn the election results, briefs and the hearing are due next week. Simanek said he plans to issue an order from the bench. That could potentially take place Thursday or Friday. Because the Electoral College meets Dec. 14, the Monday after Simanek's court hearings, appellate courts, including the Wisconsin Supreme Court, would likely have to rule on the case quickly.
Are courts likely to throw out ballots, like Trump wants?
No, at least not in a way that would overturn Biden's victory in Wisconsin.
"I think that it was always and is still highly unlikely that any of these legal issues end with the election result being changed," Esenberg said.
Of any of the challenges brought by Trump, Esenberg said his challenge against municipal clerks filling in absentee ballot witness address information might have the greatest chance of success in court, but even if the court were to throw out those votes, it wouldn't be enough to change the election result.
Foley said courts are predisposed to not harm voters if they were following the rules, even if a court found those rules to be illegal.
"There's a bunch of cases … that say we don't hurt the voters if they follow the rules that they're told about, even if the officials told the wrong rules," Foley said, adding that he's never seen a court throw out votes in an election based on the arguments Trump and his allies are bringing forward.
Foley said it's "standard operating procedure" for courts to only entertain requests to change the election rules before the election happens, not after the fact.
That's not to say a court wouldn't determine the legality of election rules, however. It could do that, but it's likely to only affect future elections. Justice Brian Hagedorn, who has voted to reject immediate review of all three cases from Trump and his allies, said "judicial review of certain Wisconsin election practices may be appropriate."
