Explained: What to expect in Wisconsin's election lawsuits

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday dealt its third blow to President Donald Trump and his allies in their attempt to overturn the election, but the president's appeal of the state's election results is still ongoing, now in a lower court.

Here's a look at some of the outstanding questions about Trump's last-ditch — and so far fruitless — effort to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's win.

What are the deadlines for Wisconsin's presidential electors to count?

Votes for president are actually votes for a slate of electors who cast ballots in the Electoral College. Because Biden won Wisconsin's election by more than 20,600 votes, his slate of electors are the ones selected to vote for Wisconsin in the presidential election, unless a court were to change that, a highly unlikely scenario.

Wisconsin and the rest of the country face two rapidly approaching deadlines in the process for presidential electors to submit their votes for president: the "Safe Harbor" deadline on Tuesday and the day the electoral college meets Dec. 14. Congress will count the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The impending deadlines mean a court will need to quickly come to a resolution in litigation brought by Trump and his allies.