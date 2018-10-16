To the surprise of officials, contractors discovered that the downtown Public Safety Building cannot withstand the weight of additional floors as a part of the Dane County Jail renovation project.
Last year, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the $76 million jail renovation, which would ultimately close the maximum security jail on the top two floors in the City-County Building and the work-release Ferris Huber Center on the Alliant Energy Center’s campus by adding floors to the Public Safety Building.
“I was shocked,” Public Protection and Judiciary Committee Chair Paul Rusk said. “Do we do the blame game or do we just move forward with something we desperately we need to do?”
In December 2016, consultants recommended closing the sixth and seventh floors of the City-County Building with “due haste” because of the dangers they pose to both inmates and staff. In September, an inmate hung himself there.
The antiquated facility, built in 1953 and described as “Alcatraz-like," has bars and linear hallways that make supervision difficult.
Thanks to the weight discovery, Dane County is now moving forward with plans to construct a seven-story structure adjacent to the Public Safety Building in a parking lot along West Wilson Street.
“I think we’re moving forward with something we desperately need to do rather than trying to figure out exactly what went wrong,” Rusk said.
Why was the news surprising?
The Public Safety Building, which opened in 1994, was designed with the intention of adding more floors at a later date. At the time the County Board approved the project, supervisors could not agree on the height and construction proceeded without setting a time frame for the additional floors to be added.
“It was everyone’s belief that it was built with the understanding that there would be a future expansion vertically,” Capt. Tim Ritter said.
Physical evidence in the Public Safety Building points to the ability to add more floors. There are two empty elevator shafts, columns extending above the roof and blank buttons in the working elevators.
Additionally, county zoning documents and structural record documents show the intention of adding three floors.
A Dane County zoning document states that the “building can be expanded for maximum and/or minimum security jail purposes in the future." The same document later states that the “initial facility will consist of six stories with later addition of three more stories.”
“Evidence showed, up until the point we decided to do the structural analysis, the building could be added onto,” David Way, a manager at Mead & Hunt working on the jail consolidation project, said. “It’s something that was hidden until now.”
Why can’t the Public Safety Building hold additional weight?
The primary problem, discovered through a structural analysis, is that the building uses joists in the north-south direction between load-bearing columns instead of beams, which can bear more weight.
“With the joists instead of beams, that connection point to the column is a lot weaker,” Way said. “Was it an engineering miss or miscalculation? We don’t know.”
Some columns are not structurally sound to hold more weight and some of the foundations of concrete footings, used to distribute weight, may not be adequate.
Typically, structural analyses are conducted further in the construction process. However, Way said Mead & Hunt, working in partnership with Potter Lawson and HDR, pursued an analysis earlier to more quickly address the risks posed by the dangerous conditions in the City-County Building.
Way noted that there is no structural danger in the existing building.
“It’s still solid,” Way said. “We just don’t feel we should add anything on.”
Could the structural problems at the Public Safety Building be addressed in order to add more floors?
Yes, but it would be costly and nearly impossible, logistically.
“The entire building would have to be vacated," Ritter said.
Way said the columns and foundations could be reinforced but that it would require a massive overhaul of the building.
“They would have to take everyone out, clear the building and then they would have to gut most of the building to be able to expose the columns, the beams and the joists to be able to reinforce,” Way said.
What is the current plan?
The county is moving ahead to complete the consolidation plan in a building that will be constructed adjacent to the Public Safety Building where a parking lot currently stands.
“It’s the same program, the same overall comprehensive program that was previously approved,” Rusk said. “It’s just next door to the Public Safety Building instead of on top.”
Once the project is complete, the jail will have designated medical and mental health beds, minimize the use of solitary confinement cells, add program space, comply with the Prison Rape Elimination Act and consolidate the jail’s three facilities.
What will be the effect on jail operations?
Building a new structure next to the Public Safety Building will allow for inmates to stay in place during construction. Previously, about 150 inmates on the fourth floor would have had to be relocated.
Ritter said building from a “clean slate” could be beneficial.
“Assuming that the costs aren’t greatly different, I think it’s probably going to be a better space for what we want to accomplish with the program and housing space because we’re not restricted to the current physical limitations of (the Public Safety Building),” Ritter said.
With a new structure, Ritter said there is an opportunity to increase recreation and face-to-face visitation space while minimizing inmate movement within the jail, which requires coordination and staffing.
How much will this cost?
“We do know it will cost more,” Way said. “We just don’t know how much.”
A new building requires digging down and building a sub-basement, which will bump up the price tag. Way said he would have a better idea of cost estimates in mid-December.
While Rusk would like the project to remain in the $76 million approved by the County Board, he said he hopes supervisors would support an increase, if necessary, in order to address the problems in the City-County Building jail.
“The county is under tremendous risk because of the health and safety issues in the sixth and seventh floor,” Rusk said. “It’s not appropriate to continue the conditions that we have now.”