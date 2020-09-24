Explained: Two voting-related Wisconsin Supreme Court cases

This case is about how the state maintains its lists of voters and how long it is allowed to keep people on the voter lists after they appear to have moved and/or have not confirmed their address.

In November 2019 the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative advocacy group, sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on behalf of three Wisconsin voters: Timothy Zignego, David Opitz and Frederick Luehrs III.

WILL argues that the election commission illegally changed how it maintains statewide voter information by keeping those who appear to have moved on the rolls for too long and, by doing so, violated a state law that says ”Upon receipt of reliable information that a registered elector has changed his or her residence to a location outside of the municipality,” the municipal clerk must send the resident a letter to check that.

If the resident does not respond within 30 days, the law states that the clerk “shall change the elector's registration from eligible to ineligible status.” It does not specify the timeline in which the state must do so. The commission has said the law only requires that Wisconsin maintain the rolls but doesn't specify how voter maintenance should be conducted.

How does all this voter information tracking work?