The future of Madison’s only strip club is under question after the City Attorney’s Office filed a complaint and asked the City Council to revoke the late-night venue’s liquor and entertainment licenses.
Visions, located at 3554 E. Washington Ave., has been operating on the east side for 34 years and has been the site of disturbances, fights and weapons violations.
In response to the complaint, Visions is supposed to appear before the city's Alcohol License Review Committee for an initial appearance at 5:30 p.m. in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
How did the city get to this point?
Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said neighbors have continually complained about the establishment for the past few years.
“The various alders have expressed interest in doing something about Visions because their constituents have complained to them about spillover into the neighborhood about various things going on,” Zilavy said.
Zilavy said a shooting in December focused more attention on Visions. A Madison man was charged with firing gunshots during a fight at the strip club Dec. 9.
“The shooting is what really drove my attention,” Zilavy said.
What is the City Council being asked to do?
The City Attorney’s Office is asking the City Council to revoke Visions’ liquor and 21+ entertainment licenses. Without these licenses, Visions could not sell alcohol or have entertainment that involves a disc jockey.
When a liquor license is revoked, no new license can go into that address for a one-year period. This is not the case if a license is not renewed.
Visions also has an adult entertainment license, which falls under different city ordinances than liquor and entertainment licenses. If this license were to be revoked, it would involve a different process than revocation for liquor and entertainment licenses, which fall under the purview of the ALRC.
What's the problem?
The complaint alleges that Visions has violated city ordinances by expanding or changing the licensed premises without the city’s permission, serving alcohol without a licensed operator on site and illegally procuring alcohol.
It also alleges Vision is maintaining a “disorderly or riotous, indecent, or improper house.”
“Alders (David) Ahrens, (Grant) Foster, and their predecessors have been asked by their constituents to support liquor license non-renewal or revocation for Visions due to the nuisance issues that the neighbors say negatively impact their quality of life and their peaceful enjoyment of their homes,” the complaint states.
Visions is located at a site currently not zoned for strip clubs. It moved to the location under a previous zoning classification and is allowed to operate today as a legal, nonconforming use. Under the current zoning code, adult entertainment taverns are allowed to operate in some industrial areas and are required to be at least 500 feet from places like parks, schools and places of worship.
The complaint outlines more than 50 situations involving police from January 2012 to December 2018. Of the incidents, the most serious is the December shooting, stabbing and a fight that left five people injured.
Other situations involved patrons attempting to drive while intoxicated, medical emergencies, theft and disorderly conduct.
Foster, the alder for District 15, said he wants area residents to have an opportunity to voice their concerns about the establishment and is open to hearing from Visions. However, he said at this point he leans toward revocation.
“I don’t see the broader value to the city or the region,” Foster said. “It feels to me the city would be better off without it there.”
After the December shooting, former alder Ahrens said Visions is a “blight on the neighborhood and a hub of prostitution, drug selling, binge drinking and violence,” according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Ahrens served on the City Council from 2013-2019. Visions later filed a notice of claim against Ahrens for slander and libel.
What does Visions say?
The longtime owner of Visions, Tom Reichenberger, died in March. After his death, manager David Brown took over Reichenberger’s responsibilities.
Jeff Scott Olson, an attorney acting on behalf of Visions, pushed back against the complaint’s allegations.
“We dispute that Visions has engaged in conduct that merits the revocation of its liquor license,” Olson said.
Further, Olson said the number of police calls to Visions is on par with other Madison bars and that the nearby Kwik Trip, 3528 E. Washington Ave. drives more problems than the strip club. According to his calculations, there have been 224 police calls to Kwik Trip from Jan.1, 2018 to May 13, 2019 compared to 77 at Visions.
Madison renewed Visions’ liquor license in June for a period from July 1 through June 20, 2020. The ALRC had recommended that Visions implement hand-held metal detectors and that security wear identifying shirts.
At the time, the City Attorney’s Office did not pursue non-renewal because there was not enough time evaluate the police reports related to the strip club in time for the city’s annual renewal hearings over the summer.
Visions has applied for a change of officers and provided a business proposal that involves Silk Exotic Gentleman’s Club, a chain of four strip clubs currently operating in Milwaukee and the town of Middleton, taking over Visions. If Visions is sold, the new owner would need to apply for a new liquor license.
Given the likely “long and hotly contested hearing” ahead, Olson said allowing Silk to take over Visions makes sense.
“It would be hard for me to see much of a point in going through the revocation proceedings when you could just approve the transfer of ownership to the Silk group,” Olson said.
What happens next?
Visions is supposed to answer the revocation action in the initial appearance before the ALRC Wednesday. This is a procedural step.
Then, the ALRC will set a date for an evidentiary hearing. The committee will deliberate and ultimately make a recommendation to the City Council.
Possible outcomes could include doing nothing, calling for a suspension, placing conditions on the license or following through with revocation.