Explained: How Wisconsin officials could address budget shortfalls

But lawmakers wouldn't be able to impact funding that would be distributed to local governments or school districts.

Nygren, R-Marinette, called on Evers to use his “wide away of powers ... before an adjustment of appropriations to address a potential budgetary crisis.”

“Those steps should be taken before JFC action is even considered,” he continued. “The Governor himself has noted a potential decline in $2 billion in revenues. If this doesn’t make him act, I don’t know what will."

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in astatement lawmakers won't see "new revenue estimates until June at the earliest," while tax collection figures won't be known til after July 15.

He noted GOP leaders attempted to give the Republican-controlled JFC the authority to make state budget cuts as it sees fit, but Evers called it a nonstarter and reminiscent of the December 2018 lame duck session in which GOP lawmakers stripped powers from the incoming Evers and attorney general. It was later removed from the proposal.

"We are still waiting to get a full handle on the depth the current economic crisis is going to have on the state budget," Fitzgerald added.

