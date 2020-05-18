Explained: How Wisconsin officials could address budget shortfalls

As the economic fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Wisconsin, state officials are caught in a holding pattern while they wait to decide when and how to adjust funding levels.
Depending on how state leaders decide to act, doing so could impact previously anticipated revenues for schools, local governments and a host of others over the remaining year of Wisconsin's $81 billion biennial spending plan.
But the question of when additional moves could occur is a tricky one to answer.
With strong growth over the first eight months of the fiscal year and Gov. Tony Evers' administration's new spending cut across some agencies, it's possible the state could limp through the remainder of May and June while staying in the black.
If that happens, officials could avoid, for now, triggering a requirement in state statute compelling the governor to draft a bill balancing the budget, known as a budget repair bill, and calling on the Legislature to convene and pass it.
Still, lawmakers could also decide to pass legislation at any point in an extraordinary session if they want to pre-empt expected losses in tax revenue next fiscal year — though there are other steps state leaders can consider.
Regardless, there remains a number of other outstanding questions to grapple with in the interim: Will the federal government free up extra state funding? And when will Wisconsin see new revenue projections that could influence state action, including the potential crafting of a budget repair bill?
No matter how the remainder of this year shakes up, the financial impact is likely to be more strongly felt at the state level in the second year of the biennium, beginning July 1.
"Through the end of February, we’ve seen a very strong growth in tax collections and things reasonably in-line on the expenditure side," nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum research director Jason Stein said. "This (fiscal) year — while it’s certainly true the final several months have not been good — is a really different animal than next year."
What's a budget repair bill?
It's a piece of legislation that seeks to correct an imbalance between projected revenues and authorized expenditures following the state's adoption of a two-year spending plan.
Because Wisconsin is required to have a balanced budget in place, any imbalance that occurs means officials must look at making tweaks to spending or revenue levels, including potential adjustments to the law — though state leaders outside of the Legislature can act more quickly to address the situation if they choose.
For example, top officials have already taken steps in response to an anticipated decline in tax revenue and the state's general fund balance. Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan in recent weeks ordered a 5% spending cut across agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year.
His team has said the decrease would amount to about $70 million and include hiring freezes, limited employee travel and an end to merit raises. Similar actions have been taken in the past under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle and Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, according to a report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
But Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee, disputed the size of the current cut, saying in a statement it “seems to be a shell game” and that the actual reduction ends up falling “far short of 5%.”
“Governor Evers’ stay-at-home order has forced Wisconsin families to take far greater cuts to their budgets; it's time the Governor do the same for state government,” he added.
His office said agencies are allowed to backfill lapsed amounts with federal funding received through the stimulus package, the CARES Act, while 25 agencies including the Department of Transportation, the Ethics and Elections commissions and more are exempt from the cuts, according to a DOA memo WisPolitics.com reported on Wednesday.
While those agencies had been exempted, DOA's budget director wrote each of them are expected to "do everything possible to reduce expenditures for the remainder of fiscal year 2019-20," per the memo.
Evers' office and a DOA spokeswoman didn't immediately return separate requests.
Outside of the DOA secretary, the Joint Finance Committee has the ability to take action on its own to directly make reductions of certain appropriations as well in the event of a fiscal emergency stemming from a decline in anticipated state revenues, according to LFB.
Still, if a larger revenue shortfall is projected, there is a "trigger" in place that wouldn't allow the DOA secretary to unilaterally address the issue himself, according to a summary from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Under the language, if the secretary determines previously OK'd expenditures would exceed revenues during the biennium by more than 0.5% of the estimated general purpose revenue appropriations for that fiscal year, he must notify the governor, legislative leaders and the state's powerful budget committee.
The governor would then have to submit a bill to the Legislature and call lawmakers into special session if they weren't in a floor period at the time.
How and when have these bills been used in the past?
Budget repair bills are far from uncommon and have been enacted in both times of economic crisis and normal biennial spending cycles when changes to the state’s fiscal condition had occurred, a new publication from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau shows.
Dating back to the 1981-83 session, the Legislature has considered 26 different budget adjustment bills, according to LRB. Most were introduced in even-numbered years and enacted as late as July of those same years.
There were only six sessions that budget adjustments bills haven’t been passed, the report found: 1999, 2005, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
"Second-fiscal year budget adjustment bills were very common until the last decade," LRB head Richard Champagne, who co-authored the new analysis, wrote in an email. "That practice seems to have fallen by the wayside with the state’s better ability to forecast revenues."
While governors can introduce budget adjustment bills if they choose, LRB officials listed four instances that the governor has called a special session as required under the "trigger" in state statute to address a revenue shortfall because lawmakers weren't in regular session: in 2001-02, 2003-04, 2007-08 and 2009-11.
The two most recent bills were enacted to respond to budget gaps and spur economic development stemming from the Great Recession spanning 2007-09, the LRB analyst wrote in an email.
A governor hasn't introduced a budget adjustment bill since 2011, shortly after former Republican Gov. Scott Walker took office, LRB’s report noted.
But some iteration of budget adjustment bills were in place since the early 1970s. During that decade, the state used "budget review bills" to make changes to its spending plans, a process that was repealed under 1981 Chapter 27, per LRB.
What do state revenues look like now?
It's hard to say exactly. The latest report from LFB showed Wisconsin's tax collections last month were down $870 million compared to April 2019 as the revenue stream faced an expected drop due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and extended tax filing deadline.
In all, the state collected more than $1.1 billion in taxes last month, the report found. Between July 2019, when the current fiscal year began, and the end of April, state tax collections totaled $313 million less than the same period over the previous fiscal year.
But it's difficult to get a full handle on what the state's general fund balance could look like because the tax filing deadline had been pushed back three months, to July 15.
Still, LFB head Bob Lang in his report said a series of factors could mitigate the decline in the state's balance, including the 5% decrease in certain state operations; the $2 billion Wisconsin is expected to see under the federal CARES Act, signed into law in March; and an anticipated $655 million balance in the state's rainy day fund to end this fiscal year, which can be tapped into through legislation.
But without updated revenue estimates, officials are, to some extent, flying blind as they try to anticipate what sort of budgetary changes would be necessary to balance revenues and expenditures.
Lang in an email this week said LFB doesn't have a specific date in mind for publishing new revenue projections.
Another difficult-to-anticipate piece is the possibility for additional federal funding allocated to the states, particularly in new legislation that could appropriate additional funding or give governments more flexibility in using dollars through the CARES Act.
Regardless, Lang said the impact of that law and any other federal efforts "will be factored into economic forecasts that we use."
When could the state pass a budget repair bill if that’s needed?
With so many outstanding questions out there, one of the biggest centers on timing.
It could be a few months before the state sees updated revenue estimates, which are necessary for understanding the potential and broader economic impacts. And the longer officials would wait to act, the closer Wisconsin gets to its elections — the August partisan primary and the November general election.
Facing re-election after making tough decisions on state spending levels isn't ideal for lawmakers. But delaying potentially necessary legislative action til after the cycle would mean running into extra hurdles that leave certain revenue streams harder to touch.
For example, the Department of Public Instruction is required to certify general school aids (which reduce the district's property tax levy under revenue limits) for the 2020-21 school year by Oct. 15, while districts have to set their levies by Nov. 1 Moving either of those dates would require changes to state law, and could force school districts to make mid-year cuts.
In the meantime, the powerful Joint Finance Committee could meet to make reductions of certain appropriations in case of a fiscal emergency, an LFB summary noted. Those appropriations can be to any board, commission, department, state agencies or the UW System "by such amount as it deems feasible, not exceeding 25% of the appropriations," per state statutes.
But lawmakers wouldn't be able to impact funding that would be distributed to local governments or school districts.
Nygren, R-Marinette, called on Evers to use his “wide away of powers ... before an adjustment of appropriations to address a potential budgetary crisis.”
“Those steps should be taken before JFC action is even considered,” he continued. “The Governor himself has noted a potential decline in $2 billion in revenues. If this doesn’t make him act, I don’t know what will."
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in astatement lawmakers won't see "new revenue estimates until June at the earliest," while tax collection figures won't be known til after July 15.
He noted GOP leaders attempted to give the Republican-controlled JFC the authority to make state budget cuts as it sees fit, but Evers called it a nonstarter and reminiscent of the December 2018 lame duck session in which GOP lawmakers stripped powers from the incoming Evers and attorney general. It was later removed from the proposal.
"We are still waiting to get a full handle on the depth the current economic crisis is going to have on the state budget," Fitzgerald added.
