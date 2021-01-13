Experts worry that new COVID variant 'will make an already-bad situation even worse'

But some are warning that the UK variant could be dominant by mid-March, likely before vaccines are available to the general public.

“I think the conversation is going to shift if and when this variant gets a greater hold,” Ali Nouri, president of the Federation of American Scientists, told MIT Technological Review in an article published on Wednesday. “It could be a game-changer. We can’t afford to do the same thing when our enemy is adapting, changing tactics, and becoming more transmissible. We have to have those conversations immediately, because our enemy is getting better and we are not.”

While only handful of cases of the new variant have been found in the states that have reported it, including five in Minnesota, its prevalence is believed to be more widespread. The U.S. is far behind other countries in its ability to detect it.

James Lu, president of Helix lab, told the MIT publication that the U.S. is performing the genetic sequencing needed to detect the strain on 300 to 400 virus samples a day out of the more than 200,000 reported cases every day. To adequately track the new variant, at least 7,000, or 5%, of cases need to be sequenced, he said.