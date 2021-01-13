Experts worry that new COVID variant 'will make an already-bad situation even worse'

Health experts say the new COVID-19 variant discovered in Wisconsin and at least 10 other states and 33 countries threatens to accelerate the spread of the disease to frighteningly high levels as the nation struggles to get its vaccine program off the ground.
The variant, called B117, was first detected in the United Kingdom in September, and some scientists say it’s responsible for an alarming spike in case numbers that have prompted lockdowns and travel restrictions.
“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” said DHS Secretary Andrea Palm.
On Monday, Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, posted an epidemiological graph showing a quadrupling in the UK infection rate in recent weeks, and an even more drastic surge in Ireland.
“I've never seen an epi curve like this,” Frieden tweeted. “The B.1.1.7 variant is spreading like wildfire in the UK and Ireland. If it spreads here, it will make an already-bad situation even worse.”
The arrival of the new variant in Wisconsin coincides with an uptick in cases, after a falloff from record highs in November. In the past two weeks, the seven-day average for new cases has risen from 1,956 to 2,646.
Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout has not met expectations, with health officials across the country complaining that supply is not meeting demand. That has prompted federal officials to release more doses that had been on hold to ensure that those who have received an injection will get their second dose on schedule.
Wisconsin has been allocated 607,650 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and administered 167,165 so far. The state orders vaccines from its allocated doses based on estimates of how many providers can administer each week. So far the state has vaccinated frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff and plans to add police and firefighters next week.
British scientists have estimated that the variant is 50% to 74% more transmissible than the variants that have already spread across the globe. Health officials are also keeping an eye on another variant, discovered in South Africa in December, that also appears to be more transmissible.
Scientists are also concerned that the UK variant is spread more easily among children, though evidence so far is not conclusive.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the new strain was detected in a patient on Tuesday. The patient, from Eau Claire, had recently traveled internationally.
“Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2,” the department said in a press release. “However, there is no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.”
But if the new variant causes an increase in cases, that would likely mean increases in the overall number of deaths, as well as increased strain on the health care system.
“Mutations among viruses are very common,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer. “It’s not unusual — in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change.”
Health officials believe that the current vaccines will be effective on the new variant from the UK, but there's concern that vaccines could be less effective against the South African variant.
University of California San Francisco infectious disease expert Charles Chiu said Tuesday that even if a future mutation eludes antibodies produced by current vaccines, mRNA vaccines, like those produced by Pfizer and Moderna, can be modified.
“Vaccines might be modified to specifically target these variants,” he said in a university publication, “and that could be done in a relatively short amount of time.”
But some are warning that the UK variant could be dominant by mid-March, likely before vaccines are available to the general public.
“I think the conversation is going to shift if and when this variant gets a greater hold,” Ali Nouri, president of the Federation of American Scientists, told MIT Technological Review in an article published on Wednesday. “It could be a game-changer. We can’t afford to do the same thing when our enemy is adapting, changing tactics, and becoming more transmissible. We have to have those conversations immediately, because our enemy is getting better and we are not.”
While only handful of cases of the new variant have been found in the states that have reported it, including five in Minnesota, its prevalence is believed to be more widespread. The U.S. is far behind other countries in its ability to detect it.
James Lu, president of Helix lab, told the MIT publication that the U.S. is performing the genetic sequencing needed to detect the strain on 300 to 400 virus samples a day out of the more than 200,000 reported cases every day. To adequately track the new variant, at least 7,000, or 5%, of cases need to be sequenced, he said.
Martin Hibberd, a professor of emerging infectious disease at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told Medical News Today on Tuesday that new variants are likely to emerge in coming years, but B117 is particularly worrisome.
“From past experience, it is likely that this new variant will travel widely around the world and is likely to become the dominant strain worldwide,” he said.