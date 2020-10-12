Expanding One City charter school moves into new south Madison space

Even with some renovations and creativity, the new home still has some quirks.

Many of the classrooms, for example, are only separated by cubicle walls, meaning the sound from each of them travels throughout the entire space, and they lack doors. Because of the quick move, they didn’t even have desks or student chairs on the first day, D’Abell recalled.

“We had a whole lot of stuff that just wasn’t ready for the school to be ready, so we made do with what we could,” he said.

They’ve since received those pieces, and classrooms have settled into what they’ll look like for the school year. Deciding to offer the option for students to be in-person was based on parent surveys that showed a majority preferred an all in-person option, D’Abell said.

In-person school has required measures like temperature scans on entry, required masks, staggered schedules to keep too many students from congregating at any one time and ionization technology to help disinfect the air indoors. Administrators in the building have adopted specific classrooms where they can help out when needed and avoid going to any classroom they’re not assigned to. That process helps limit contact in the building, D’Abell said.