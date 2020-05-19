Exodus from Wisconsin Senate continues with GOP retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The exodus in the Wisconsin Senate continued Tuesday with one of its most conservative members announcing he will not seek reelection, bringing to at least seven the number of incumbents who will not be returning next year.

Sen. David Craig, R-Town of Vernon, said in a statement that he, his wife and six children "need a break from public life" and that he is pursuing work in the private sector.

"An additional commitment of another term of service is not in our family's interest," Craig said.

He is the second Republican after Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, to announce their retirements. Tom Tiffany, of Hazelhurst, was sworn into Congress on Tuesday after winning a special election last week. And Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is running for Congress in a GOP-friendly district this fall and would not return in 2021 if he wins.

Last week, former Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, resigned from her seat. She had already announced she would not seek reelection and stepped down as leader.

Three other Democrats are not returning next year. Sens. Mark Miller, of Monona, Fred Risser, of Madison, and David Hansen, of Green Bay, are all retiring.