Scot Ross, the man at the helm of One Wisconsin Now, the liberal group that has gained national attention as a foil to Wisconsin Republicans, announced Wednesday he is leaving his post as executive director.
The move comes amid a high point for the organization, which in recent months has witnessed the departure of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and won two significant legal challenges: one invalidating limits on early voting in the state's lame duck law and another deeming unconstitutional attempts by Republican lawmakers to block the group on Twitter.
"I had the best job in Wisconsin politics because I got to deal with the best people in Wisconsin politics," Ross said in a statement. "One Wisconsin Now and Institute led the way for progressives on research, communications and rapid response."
Ross joined OWN in 2007, and during his tenure helped grow the progressive organization's donor base and online support network. Ross also helped the organization gain clout among the news media, with the group being cited in more than 15,000 news stories.
Among its many activities, the group has spread awareness on student debt, the influence of Milwaukee's Bradley Foundation, filing several lawsuits against Wisconsin Republicans and performing opposition research.
OWN was heavily active during the 2018 gubernatorial campaign, taking a firm stance against Walker's use of the state plane.
Among the group's most significant legal victories was in 2016, when a federal judge sided with the group by striking down limits imposed by Republicans on in-person absentee voting OWN and Citizen Action of Wisconsin argued were unfair to minority voters.
Ross said he plans to work in the private sector, but declined to provide further detail. He said his successor will be named in the near future.