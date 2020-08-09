Evictions loom as rental assistance gets spent and moratoriums uncertain

“Late summer and fall is always a high point for evictions, but we expect it to be devastating this year,” she said. “No one wants to be searching for housing and moving during the pandemic, especially when they may have pre-existing conditions which make them more vulnerable to serious complications from infection.”

An eviction can also make it harder to get housing in the future.

Landlords in a bind

Landlords, too, are in a difficult situation.

“I don’t know a single landlord who, as a housing provider, hasn’t made an effort to assist residents with payment plans, delay serving notices and any legal action to give the residents time to apply for rental assistance,” said Nancy Jensen, the former executive director of the Apartment Association of South Central Wisconsin who still assists the group.

So far, with so many means of assistance, there has been no flood of evictions, Jensen said. She said 95% to 98% of rents have been paid within the month due or 30 days later, and that many of those more than 60 days past due are waiting for rental assistance. But when monthly rent payments to landlords drop lower than 92% to 95%, paying mortgages, insurance and property taxes becomes a problem, she said.