Everything you need to know to vote absentee in Aug. 11 primary election

Election Day voting options

Witzel-Behl said the city hopes to have the same number of polling places it would have in a non-pandemic election — 89 for Aug. 11 and 92 on Nov. 3. However, Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office is looking for some replacement sites for each election.

“If anybody has a large space that they would be willing to open up to host voting on Election Day, they’re welcome to give us a call,’ Witzel-Behl said at the press conference Thursday.

During the April election that occurred just weeks into the pandemic, Madison was able to operate 66 of its regular 92 polling locations.

Across the state, other large cities struggled to operate near their standard number of polling sites. Five of Milwaukee’s usual 180 sites were open in April. In Green Bay, there were only two rather than the typical 31, and in Kenosha there were 10, down from 22.