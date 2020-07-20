Everything you need to know to vote absentee in Aug. 11 primary election

While Madison elections officials would have typically begun offering in-person absentee voting 47 days before the Aug. 11 primary, the window is now limited to two weeks across Wisconsin following a recent court decision.
Voters who prefer to not cast a primary ballot at a traditional polling place can vote absentee by requesting a ballot from myvote.wi.gov and returning it by mail or bringing it to a drop-off site by 8 p.m. on Aug. 11. They can also fill out an absentee ballot in person at one of several locations around the city between July 28 and Aug. 8.
As Dane County and Wisconsin continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases, public health officials are urging residents to plan ahead.
“This is a critical election for our country and every election is important in our city and we do need the community’s help to make sure we can pull off a safe, fair and secure election,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference Thursday.
To try to bolster early voting in certain parts of the community, officials are planning on offering curbside absentee voting at the Clerk’s office downtown and seven library sites, as well as Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on the southwest side, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.
They’re also hoping to have options available at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Edgewood College and Madison College, though Witzel-Behl said those details are still tentative.
The site selection comes after officials conducted an equity analysis following the April election, which “found that voting by mail does not work for everyone,” Witzel-Behl noted.
“There were areas of the city in April that had a substantially larger percentage of votes cast in person than the city as a whole,” she added. “We are prioritizing those areas for in-person absentee voting.”
Specifically, the report found wards east of the airport and north of East Washington Avenue saw a drop-off in turnout of between 13% and 19% between April 2016 and April 2020, while campus wards logged a drop-off of between 45% and 55%.
Those planning to vote in-person absentee are encouraged to bring their own ballpoint pens and wave them as a clerk approaches their vehicle. Those clerks will also be wearing face masks, shields and safety vests, and will have hand sanitizer and gloves available, Witzel-Behl said, with clipboards and pens being disinfected after each use.
In-person absentee voters are also able to show their voter ID to the clerk through their car windows rather than handing it back and forth, she said.
Each available location has different hours and days of operation leading up to the Aug. 11 election. The site with the most standard hours is the Clerk’s office at the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., which will offer curbside voting from Monday through Friday, July 28 through Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said officials don’t have plans to issue additional guidance surrounding the election “at this time,” but they are encouraging early voting so “crowds on election day are limited.”
Ballot drop-off sites
The city is also making available a handful of ballot drop-off sites beginning July 28 for those voting absentee and by-mail.
Each location, Witzel-Behl said, will have a poll worker present holding a large bag labeled “City of Madison Absentee Ballots.” The individual is also able to help voters meet a key requirement in turning in their ballots: acting as a witness.
Those voting by mail are required to have a witness sign and address the absentee certificate envelope before a voter mails it back to their local clerk or drops it off at one of the city sites.
For those who do live with others, spouses, partners and roommates can all act as witnesses.
But the witness requirement may cause issues for those who are self-quarantining and social distancing. Election officials in spring offered creative solutions to fulfill it, including a witness using FaceTime or Skype to watch a voter fill out their ballot, or coming to a voter’s home and observing them through a window.
The voter could leave the envelope outside for the witness to pick up, sign and address.
The options are expanded further with the presence of a poll worker at the ballot drop-off sites in Madison.
Those poll workers will be supplied with face masks and shields, hand sanitizer, gloves and safety vests, and the ballots collected will be brought to the Clerk’s office and secured in its vault the same day, she said.
The envelopes then remain sealed and will be delivered to the proper polling place on Aug. 11.
So far, the clerk’s office has issued 54,939 absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 election, Witzel-Behl said Thursday. Of those, 9,055 have been returned to be counted, and there are currently 179,807 registered voters.
“If all absentees we’ve issued get returned, that would be 30.1% voter turnout,” Witzel-Behl said. “We’re looking at a relatively high turnout for the Aug. 11 primary.”
Election Day voting options
Witzel-Behl said the city hopes to have the same number of polling places it would have in a non-pandemic election — 89 for Aug. 11 and 92 on Nov. 3. However, Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office is looking for some replacement sites for each election.
“If anybody has a large space that they would be willing to open up to host voting on Election Day, they’re welcome to give us a call,’ Witzel-Behl said at the press conference Thursday.
During the April election that occurred just weeks into the pandemic, Madison was able to operate 66 of its regular 92 polling locations.
Across the state, other large cities struggled to operate near their standard number of polling sites. Five of Milwaukee’s usual 180 sites were open in April. In Green Bay, there were only two rather than the typical 31, and in Kenosha there were 10, down from 22.
The clerk’s office will also staff polling sites based on the needs of the ward. For example, Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office will analyze the anticipated turnout and the number of voters in each ward as well as if a polling place is anticipated to have more absentee ballots or in-person voters.
With funding from a $1.3 million Center for Tech & Civic Life grant, the city will be able to pay poll workers and chief inspection officers more for their work during the August and November elections and hopefully incentivize additional residents to sign up to work during the elections.
The grant, which the City Council approved Tuesday, will also fund materials to conduct curbside voter outreach, an advertising campaign and additional safety supplies for poll workers.
“We are using this grant to build up our infrastructure and our ability to continue to operate in this way over time,” Rhodes-Conway said, while noting she hopes these are the last two elections the city will have to conduct during a pandemic. “While this does cover the emergency costs of being a pandemic election, we’ll also cover investments in our infrastructure for voting over the long term.”
In-person absentee voting limited
The window for in-person absentee voting was cut short last month, particularly for the state’s largest municipalities, when a unanimous federal appeals court upheld Republican-backed election laws limiting the activity to two weeks.
A recent WisPolitics.com report found that one out of every five voters voting early and in-person in Madison and Milwaukee in the 2018 midterm elections did so before the two-week period that is now in place, impacting fewer than 16,000 voters total.
The state’s two biggest cities — and Democratic strongholds — have traditionally offered extended periods of in-person absentee voting.
In Madison, the report found, just under 7,000 voters cast in-person absentee ballots — or 19% of all in-person early votes cast — in the first three weeks of early voting available ahead of the November 2018 general election.
The ruling reinstated limits on early voting that took three years to be returned, though the court also decided to uphold a decision allowing college students to use expired student IDs to vote.
The decision further reinstated a residency requirement that mandates voters live at an address for at least 28 days before voting for most offices.
