‘Everything has changed and nothing has changed’: Baldwin, Pocan adjust to new power structure

“A number of things, especially for the university … have been priorities and it’s been difficult without earmarks to be able to do that,” he said. “I think now we’re going to have a little easier time being able to move some things forward.”

Beyond that, Pocan said House Democrats have so far worked to bring back “the best of last session,” or the measures they drafted and passed after winning control in the 2018 election, only to watch them die in the Republican-held Senate.

“Now there’s a better chance, depending on how the Senate proceeds, to take these up,” he said, referring to the Senate’s 50-50 split and the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. “The good thing for the House versus the Senate is we already did a lot of this work in the last two years and we can kind of send this over quickly to the Senate, and then the Senate’s just got to decide whether they’re going to follow some antiquated rules or not.”