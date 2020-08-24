‘Everyone is in crisis': Madison leaders seek solutions to community violence

“We’re doing the work now to make sure we really absorb that information and find the way forward for Madison,” the mayor said.

Mental health ambulance model

FIC’s Cooper said greater funding is welcome but what’s also needed is “having people who are embraced in what we are doing on a regular basis.” He stressed a community approach is needed to effectively serve all those in need.

“We do not consider ourselves as having all of the answers, but we do consider ourselves the ones to step up,” Cooper said.

Dane County is also involved in the conversation on solutions. One area of collaboration between the city and county is investigating a mental health ambulance, such as the CAHOOTS program based in Eugene, Oregon.

Such an ambulance would provide a non-emergency response to someone who needs help and act as an alternative tool to law enforcement intervening in mental health crisis situations. With emergency personnel operating under the city and the 911 Center within the county’s purview, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said this work has to be collaborative.