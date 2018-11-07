For Wisconsinites who wanted an end to Gov. Scott Walker's three-election winning streak and eight years of GOP control of state government, the narrow election Tuesday of Democrat Tony Evers was historic.
But white men have been getting elected governor for a long time in America. The real history-making win Tuesday was that of Evers' running mate, lieutenant governor-elect Mandela Barnes.
Barnes, 31, a former state representative from Milwaukee, is the first African-American elected to lieutenant governor in Wisconsin and only the second to win statewide election, after Vel Phillips became secretary state in 1978.
Phillips died in April, but her son, Michael, said she was a Barnes supporter and declared himself "ecstatic" that Barnes is "one step away from the governor's office."
Shelia Stubbs, who on Tuesday became the first black person elected to a legislative seat from Dane County, said Barnes' win is a sign that "people are looking for change."
"And we need fighters who can bring about that change," she said.
If Barnes is a fighter, he's also the kind of person who will be able to help move policy in a state where the Legislature continues to be controlled by Republicans, Phillips said.
"Mandela is an honest broker," he said, and an "individual who can understand what it takes to actually get legislation moved."
Lieutenant governor has sometimes been derided as the state-level version of the American vice presidency, a position former vice president John Nance Garner allegedly once referred to as "not worth a bucket of warm spit."
But the woman Barnes will replace, Rebecca Kleefisch, occasionally made news that didn't involve simply delivering Walker's message.
In 2014, she and Department of Revenue Secretary Rick Chandler led a series of roundtable discussions and produced a report on tax policy, although it made no recommendations and didn't lead to any significant tax reform.
She's arguably had more success advocating for a coordinated state response to homelessness, and chairs the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, created by state statute in the fall of 2017.
Four of the five initiatives listed on her website as of Wednesday afternoon -- "blueprint for prosperity," "open for business," "investing in workers," "honoring our heroes" and "tax reform roundtables" -- refer to items on the governor's agenda or to honoring veterans.