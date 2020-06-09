Evers urges local leaders to bolster community services as protests continue

While Evers doesn’t support disbanding police forces in the state, he instead pushed for investing in more community services, including efforts to address addiction and homelessness.

Doing so would likely be difficult as local officials brace for almost certain budget shortfalls stemming from economic fallout over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the initiatives Evers is urging local leaders to look at are their law enforcement office’s policies and budgets. But he noted the state also “has a role to play in some of those, in terms of funding.”

“But at the end of the day, if we have a healthy, safe community, we can relieve a lot of the burden off our police department and frankly deal with things more proactively rather than after the fact,” he said.

Evers also said he was considering issuing a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis, though he noted doing so “wouldn’t do anything more than” elevate the issue — a topic he noted is already getting attention in communities across the state.