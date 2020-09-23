Evers to use $5M in CARES funds for broadband expansion grants

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers is directing more than $5 million in federal pandemic relief money to fund expansion of high-speed internet service.

Evers’ office announced Wednesday that a portion of the roughly $2 billion awarded to Wisconsin through the CARES Act will be awarded next month to projects passed over for the last round of state broadband expansion grants.

To qualify, projects will have to be able to connect customers by Dec. 30 and meet requirements of the federal law.

“This pandemic further illustrates the need for additional funding to expand broadband,” Evers said in a written statement. “These dollars, along with our investments from the budget that I signed last year, will ensure that we are maximizing our expansion efforts to get folks connected.”

The Public Service Commission in March awarded $24 million in grants to support 72 projects from a list of 143 applications requesting a total of more than $50 million.

The agency is accepting applications now for another $24 million that will be available next year through the state budget.