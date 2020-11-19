Evers to extend mask order as COVID-19 case count nears 8,000

He announced his decision to extend the mask mandate a day after the state shattered its one-day death total with 92; and on the day of yet another record-breaking number of cases, 7,989.

Evers issued the current public health emergency order, which paved the way for the mask order, on Sept. 22, nearly two months ago, when the seven-day average of cases was about 1,838. It’s now more than tripled to 6,563, and the average daily death toll has gone from four to 48.

So far, cases have totaled 331,837 and 2,793 people have died from the disease.

Citing estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Evers said, “If we continue on the path we’re on, Wisconsin could see 5,000 deaths by the end of this calendar year.”

Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary designee, said the avalanche of cases is swamping hospitals, many of which will soon be at capacity. One-third of the state’s hospitals report a critical staffing shortage as workers become sick or have to quarantine. Forty-one percent expect a critical staffing shortage within a week, she said.