Evers to extend mask order as COVID-19 case count nears 8,000

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he plans to extend the public health emergency order, set to expire on Saturday, and extend his requirement that facemasks be worn in public places in place until January, if it survives a court challenge.
“It’s clear, based on where we’re headed, we cannot afford to stop or have a gap in some of the only mitigation efforts we still have in place,” he said.
The mask mandate is currently before the state Supreme Court after conservatives, including legislative Republicans, challenged it as an unconstitutional overreach of power.
“Today, once again, I’m calling on Republicans to withdraw their support for this lawsuit,” he said, “and to support our new public health emergency and face coverings order.”
If the mask order is struck down, it would end the state's only statewide mandate even as other hard-hit states impose new restrictions. In Iowa, for instance, where until recently Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds had resisted mandates, a mask order and gathering size limits are now in place.
Evers’ other initiatives to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have gone down in flames. Conservatives on the state Supreme Court struck down his stay-at-home order in May, and an appeals court two weeks ago blocked his limits on indoor capacity for bars, restaurants and businesses.
He announced his decision to extend the mask mandate a day after the state shattered its one-day death total with 92; and on the day of yet another record-breaking number of cases, 7,989.
Evers issued the current public health emergency order, which paved the way for the mask order, on Sept. 22, nearly two months ago, when the seven-day average of cases was about 1,838. It’s now more than tripled to 6,563, and the average daily death toll has gone from four to 48.
So far, cases have totaled 331,837 and 2,793 people have died from the disease.
Citing estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Evers said, “If we continue on the path we’re on, Wisconsin could see 5,000 deaths by the end of this calendar year.”
Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary designee, said the avalanche of cases is swamping hospitals, many of which will soon be at capacity. One-third of the state’s hospitals report a critical staffing shortage as workers become sick or have to quarantine. Forty-one percent expect a critical staffing shortage within a week, she said.
Hospitals in every region of the state have activated surge plans, she said. But many hospital beds are going unused because there are not enough workers to staff them. Hospital systems have put non-emergency procedures on hold. And the American Family Children’s Hospital has started taking adult patients to alleviate the strain on nearby UW-Hospital.
Intensive care beds are filling up, with 428 ICU patients statewide, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, up from 276 a month ago. Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 number 2,217, 60 fewer than Tuesday's record number.
Support Local Journalism
“The availability that does not exist is changing by the minute as hospitals manage this crisis,” Palm said.
Evers, meanwhile, has found little support from Republicans, who control the Legislature, for his $541 million legislative relief package. The bills, unveiled on Tuesday, would bar evictions and foreclosures through next year, suspend standardized testing in schools for another year, lift the week-long wait and work search requirements for unemployment benefits, require insurers to pay for COVID-19-related care and continue to pay for testing.
Republicans expressed little enthusiasm, but didn’t offer concrete proposals. The Legislature has not acted on COVID-19 legislation since passing an aid package seven months ago.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said legislation addressing the pandemic would be forthcoming, though he offered no specifics other than saying he would support expanded testing, contact tracing and lawsuit protections for businesses.
Evers said there may be common ground on testing and contact tracing, but said those measures alone will not stop the spread.
That can't be the only thing," he said. "Testing is not prevention. Prevention is wearing a mask and staying safer at home."
Incoming Senate President Chris Kapenga, however, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he doesn’t support contact tracing, and didn’t like the bulk of Evers’ proposal, specifically the ban on evictions and foreclosures, and continuing to suspend the waiting period for unemployment benefits.
“I’m not real keen on that stuff,” he told the paper.
So far, the state has spent nearly $2 billion of federal CARES Act funds for health measures like testing and contact tracing, as well as for economic support for businesses, communities and individuals. But Congress appears unlikely to approve further support before the current aid expires on Dec. 31.
"We need robust federal support to get us through," Evers said, "not only to aid our state's response to the virus, but to help families put food on the table."
Evers reiterated his call for people to wear masks and social distance — shown to be the most effective measures to reduce the spread — in the months before the expected distribution of a vaccine.
Over the past two weeks, Pfizer and Moderna have reported initial results showing at least 90% effectiveness of their vaccine candidates, but those vaccines still have to be approved and distributed, a process that could take several months for widespread use.
State health officials reported on Monday that the state might be able to start distributing vaccines to health care workers and people at high risk for the disease.
Evers said while there is a “light at the end of the tunnel,” there is also a “long road ahead.”
“It’s time, folks. We do not get any do-overs here,” he said. “Enough games. We need you to join the cause, and we need you to start today.”
