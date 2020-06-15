Evers staffer who secretly recorded call may have committed felony, according to attorney

"In other words, it is not unlawful for a person who is a party to the communication to record or authorize another person to record the conversation without the knowledge or consent of the other parties," according to the memo.

Nilsestuen said during a Thursday media briefing that staff had authorized the recording, but would not say who authorized or recorded the call.

Illegally recording a phone call is considered a Class H felony, subject to a fine of up to $10,000 and six years in prison.

Evers has declined to identify the staffer who recorded his phone conversation with Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Evers’ stay-at-home order. None of the three knew the call was being recorded by one of Evers' staffers.

Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the LRB memo.

While Evers has said staff will not record future phone conversations, he has declined to share what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken. The incident has prompted bipartisan calls for the staffer to be fired, with some Republicans comparing Evers to former Republican President Richard Nixon for the secret recording.