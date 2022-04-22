Gov. Tony Evers signs executive order creating Wisconsin's first Office of Environmental Justice

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday creating a new office of environmental justice to promote environmentally fair policies.

Republican lawmakers last year stripped the office from Evers' budget proposal.

Evers, a Democrat seeking re-election this fall, signed the order at an Earth Day celebration in Franklin.

Evers said the Office of Environmental Justice will be housed within the Department of Administration and will facilitate collaboration across state agencies in an effort to help under-resourced communities adapt to climate change.

The new office will work with farmers and rural communities, communities of color, Tribal Nations, state and local partners, and low-income populations, among other key stakeholders, the governor's office said.

“Every Wisconsinite should have access to clean, safe drinking water, our state’s natural resources, and great places to live, learn, and work,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers said the office “will play a critical role by helping promote policies and strategies to enhance climate resilience, ensuring our communities and families can prepare for and recover from the effects of climate change, and getting resources and support to folks who need our help the most.”

A 2021 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that the impacts of climate change fall disproportionately on communities that often lack resources to prevent, prepare for or recover from extreme weather and other effects of climate change.

The governor’s office said an application process will open in the coming weeks for a director of environmental justice and chief resilience officer to lead the office. In addition, the Department of Natural Resources will hire an environmental justice policy advisor to work with the new office.

In 2020 the governor’s task force on climate change recommended the creation of an office of environmental justice. That recommendation was echoed in the state’s first clean energy plan released on Tuesday.

