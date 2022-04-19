Evers says clean energy investments can create jobs, lower bills

Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin could create more than 40,000 jobs, lower energy bills and fight climate change by investing in clean energy technologies.

Released Tuesday, the state’s first Clean Energy Plan is meant to serve as a blueprint for meeting his goal of carbon-free electricity generation by 2050 as well as the state’s commitment to cutting half of all greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade.

Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and keep some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported energy, protecting both natural resources and residents’ pocketbooks.

“The good news is that we don’t have to choose—we can do both if we start working smarter as a state—and that’s what this plan is all about,” Evers said in a statement announcing the release of the plan. “Folks, the cost of doing nothing is far too high.”

The plan, developed by Evers' Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, outlines four primary pathways to clean energy:

Promoting clean energy technology by expanding incentives in the state’s $100 million ratepayer-funded Focus on Energy program, updating emission goals for electricity generation and leveraging existing government programs to support things like community-based solar gardens and help businesses develop new technologies.

Reduce energy demand across all sectors through new energy efficiency standards and increased funding for Focus on Energy.

Updating commercial building codes, using local and low-carbon building materials, scaling up renewable heating and cooling, and using electricity rather than fossil fuels as a heat source.

Supporting the transition to electric vehicles, promoting transportation alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles.

The plan also outlines workforce development recommendations such as creating clean energy apprenticeship programs, working with technical colleges and supporting job training programs for people in prison.

Some of the proposals, such as increased funding for energy conservation, have been previously proposed and rejected by Republican lawmakers. Others reflect recommendations by utilities and industry groups, who say the clean energy transition could bolster the state’s $28 billion power and controls sector.

Evers said the strategies in the plan “can help us create good paying jobs that don’t require a college degree and bring talented workers to Wisconsin while saving money, reducing energy costs, and building the sustainable future we want for our state.”

