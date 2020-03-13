Evers orders Wisconsin schools closed starting Thursday; COVID-19 cases reach 19 in state

“We’re concerned with the increased number of cases, the chance that any of these cases have been exposed to others in the community is higher,” Ryan Westergaard, chief officer for the state Bureau of Communicable Disease said Friday during a telephone press conference.

But he said that at this stage investigators still hoping to track the origin of each case.

“It’s still early enough that there is time to identify cases, trace contacts and identify people who may have been exposed and ask them to quarantine and become evaluated,” he said.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, spoke to the possibility of school closings at the press conference earlier on Friday.

I think it's really important for families with school-age children to be using this as an opportunity to think about, what would I do if schools were closed, especially for an extended period of time," she said. "Where would my children go? Who would take care of them?"

She cautioned that many children are cared for by grandparents, which could create a risk because the disease is most serious and deadly among the elderly.