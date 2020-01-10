Evers hires ombudsman to oversee sexual assault investigations in Wisconsin National Guard

The ombudsman will review of allegations of sexual assault and retaliation within the Wisconsin National Guard and provide quarterly reports to the governor, according to an executive order Evers issued in December 2019.

The order also requires the Wisconsin National Guard to “fully accommodate the ombudsman, including providing full access to personnel and records deemed necessary by the office of ombudsman.”

Evers announced that he would hire someone for the position in December after federal investigators found that dozens of sexual assault investigations conducted by the National Guard violated state and federal laws. According to a report from the National Guard Bureau, released Dec. 9, the Wisconsin National Guard ignored Department of Defense protocols for how to conduct sexual assault investigations, did not track or report data on sexual assaults to the federal government as required, and did not sufficiently fund or staff training programs.