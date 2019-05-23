Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic state lawmakers on Thursday proposed legislation to jump-start a broad effort aimed at protecting Wisconsin from an “emerging” public health hazard that other states have been addressing for years.
Meanwhile, Republicans who control the state Legislature were announcing far narrower measures to protect residents from cancer and other serious health problems linked to a family of synthetic toxic chemicals referred to as PFAS.
The Democratic plan would direct state regulators to search out places where PFAS has contaminated the environment, and quickly set legal limits for the toxic compounds in water, soil and air so that cleanups can begin.
A provision to set the standards speedily is likely to face opposition from business groups who have influence with the Republican majority, but Sen. Mark Miller, a Monona Democrat who co-authored the bill, said the state can't postpone protections for public health.
"We’ve had way too much delay," Miller said in an interview. "The goal is to be very clear that it's a priority to deal with these substances in a prompt and science-based manner to protect public health."
Miller said he was optimistic that Republicans would come to understand the need for a comprehensive program to find and eliminate PFAS, which has been spilled by industries that have used it for decades to manufacture waterproof and grease-proof paper, fabric, and frying pans.
"It's early in the relationship between the Democratic governor and the Republican Legislature and I'm crossing my fingers that we'll be able to work in a responsible, bipartisan manner, even though I’m not seeing it in the early part of the governor's term," Miller said. "I don’t think we can sacrifice the public welfare strictly for the sake of economic opportunity."
In Minnesota, Michigan and other states where PFAS contamination came to light earlier, industry and government have been forced to spend millions on cleanups.
The compounds have caused the shutdown of one Madison municipal water well, and dozens of private wells near Marinette.
In the Marinette case, Johnson Controls subsidiary Tyco Fire Products has provided replacement drinking water and begun planning a cleanup.
In Madison, the Truax Air National Guard base in Madison is almost certainly a major source of contamination that led to the city well being shut down, but the military has said it doesn't have money to fully investigate the pollution or to clean it up.
The state Department of Natural Resources says it has authority to require cleanups of contaminated soil, but PFAS found in drinking water, groundwater, lakes, streams, air or solid waste.
Under Miller's proposal, the DNR would write regulations based on recommendations from state toxicologists. However, the process of enacting regulations takes years under business-backed laws passed in recent years.
So the bill would put the limits in place on an interim basis while the costs to businesses were estimated, public comments were solicited and the Legislature and the governor considered whether to give their approval to finalizing the regulations.
The legislation was written with advice from the DNR and the state Department of Health Services, Miller said. It woud require 7.5 additions full-time positions at DNR and four for DHS.
The DNR has already asked DHS toxicologists to recommend groundwater standards for a long list of PFAS compounds, but staffing shortages and delays during the administration of Evers' Republican predecessor, Scott Walker, have meant the health department hasn't yet begun its review of scientific research.
The bill was announced in Green Bay on Thursday morning by Evers, Miller and the legislation's Democratic co-authors, Sens. Dave Hansen and Staush Gruszynski of Green Bay and Reps. Chris Taylor and Melissa Sargent of Madison.
GOP bill's impact unclear
Two Republicans -- Rep. John Nygren of Marinette and Sen. Rob Cowles of Green Bay -- announced late Wednesday that they were seeking co-sponsors for a bill that would allow use of PFAS-based firefighting foam to extinguish fires of flammable liquids and require firefighters to train only with foam that doesn't contain the chemicals.
Companies like Tyco, a major employer in Nygren's district, would be required to ensure PFAS wasn't released into the environment during testing. The company has said it has suspended outdoor testing.
Nygren spokesman John Cronin said he didn't know of any current examples of PFAS use, training or testing that would be affected by the bill.
PFAS foam was used to extinguish a major fire last year at Husky Energy in Superior. The DNR says the company filtered PFAS out of wastewater.
The PFAS compounds -- called "forever chemicals" -- are very hard to break down and render harmless. PFAS captured in special filters has been burned in special waste incinerators but there are questions about whether some of the material escapes into the air.
This article will be updated.