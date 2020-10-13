Evers chides GOP as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths set new records

As the state saw new records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Tony Evers ramped up criticism of Republican legislative leaders Tuesday and blasted plans he said the GOP has to wait until after the Nov. 3 election to kill his mask order and limits on social gatherings.

“Last week, we learned that Republicans in the Legislature plan to come in and vote down our statewide COVID-19 public health emergency and our order requiring face coverings in public places,” the Democratic governor said. “Not only that, but that they intend to wait and take that vote until after Election Day. Folks, that’s just not right.”

He added, “Wisconsinites deserve to know where their elected leaders stand on these critically important issues.”

His statements came on a day the state reported a record 34 deaths, bringing the total to 1,508 since the start of the pandemic. There was a record of 3,279 new cases, bringing that total to 155,471 and the seven-day average to 2,727, also a record. A month ago, the average was 1,141.