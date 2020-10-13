Evers chides GOP as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths set new records

As the state saw new records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Tony Evers ramped up criticism of Republican legislative leaders Tuesday and blasted plans he said the GOP has to wait until after the Nov. 3 election to kill his mask order and limits on social gatherings.
“Last week, we learned that Republicans in the Legislature plan to come in and vote down our statewide COVID-19 public health emergency and our order requiring face coverings in public places,” the Democratic governor said. “Not only that, but that they intend to wait and take that vote until after Election Day. Folks, that’s just not right.”
He added, “Wisconsinites deserve to know where their elected leaders stand on these critically important issues.”
His statements came on a day the state reported a record 34 deaths, bringing the total to 1,508 since the start of the pandemic. There was a record of 3,279 new cases, bringing that total to 155,471 and the seven-day average to 2,727, also a record. A month ago, the average was 1,141.
Another new record: There were 950 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals, with the recent surge prompting plans to open an alternate care facility constructed near Milwaukee in August, but never activated. Health Secretary Andrea Palm said the 530-bed facility initially would be able to accommodate 50 patients when it opens its doors on Wednesday.
For weeks, Evers has taken Republican leaders in the Legislature to task for their inaction in dealing with the pandemic, and their efforts to kill any statewide measure to do so.
“It has been more than 180 days since the Legislature last met,” Evers said. “Instead, they have spent their time in the courts trying to thwart every state effort to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe.”
He said despite Republican demands for a place at the negotiating table, “I’ve yet to hear any ideas, plans or solutions.”
The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald didn’t immediately respond to Evers’ comments.
Wisconsin has persistently maintained its place at the top of the list of states for rates of infection. On Tuesday, it ranked fourth, behind Montana and the Dakotas. And officials fear that the changing weather will shutter more people indoors, increasing the rate of transmission yet more.
“In light of the near exponential increase in cases, rising hospitalization rates in the beginning of cold and flu season, ending our public health emergency in the midst of a global pandemic would have serious consequences for our state,” Evers said.
Evers summed up the reason for Wisconsin’s steep increase as a combination of the court striking down the stay-at-home order and COVID fatigue.
“People are tired of the pandemic, and they’re tired of wearing masks,” he said, adding, "We let our guard down."
He noted that in recent polling 30% of Wisconsinites said they don’t support mask mandates.
“That’s a bunch of people,” he said. “We’ve got to turn this around.”
But Evers said that there is little officials and law enforcement can do to enforce the orders.
"At the end of the day it's about individual responsibility," he said.
Last week, a coalition of state hospitals, businesses and officials from local government and the UW System announced an ad campaign to urge people to abide by the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines.
Despite a legal win this week for his mask mandate, the issue will likely continue to churn through the courts.
On Monday, a St. Croix County judge rejected a request by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to put a hold on Evers’ mask order, saying if lawmakers want end the order, they can do so by legislative action.
WILL has said it will appeal the decision, which could eventually make its way to the state Supreme Court, which struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order in May.
On Monday, a GOP-led legislative committee directed the state Department of Health Services to hand over the rule the department used as a basis for its order limiting social gatherings, which could pave the way for the Legislature to strike the measure down. Evers said there is no such rule.
"There's no reason to have a rule prepared," Evers said, "because we have an emergency order that is in place in the state of Wisconsin."
Also on Tuesday, Evers announced $50 million for another round of funding for early child care and education.
“For many working families having access to safe, affordable child care is a necessity,” he said. “These critical investments continue to help stabilize the early care and education system and provide critical support to providers and families.”
