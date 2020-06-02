Evers backs bill to overhaul police procedures

The governor’s message did include a call-to-action for local officials, in which Evers asked them “to join us in demanding change.”

“And I am asking for partners to step up in every corner of this state and put in the work that needs to be done,” he continued.

Still, progress on legislation in the coming months is unlikely. Members of the Legislature have clashed in recent years, while regular session in both chambers was still ongoing, over adopting a Black History Month resolution, for example.

The most recent conflict over the phrasing of such a resolution came after a white lawmaker, Republican Rep. Scott Allen, proposed language — without the input of black lawmakers — that would have honored 10 mostly white abolitionists from Wisconsin. Allen later dropped the plan.

That episode followed two straight years of disagreement over how to honor Black History Month as some Republicans last year objected to a resolution offered by the Legislature’s Black Caucus, which is composed of only Democrats. At that time, GOP lawmakers pushed back against the inclusion of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was born in Wisconsin, and Milwaukee Pastor Greg Lewis, who has led "Souls to the Polls" efforts in Milwaukee.

