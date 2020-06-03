Evers appoints Mario White to serve as Dane County judge

Dane County Court Commissioner and former assistant state public defender Mario White is joining the circuit court after Gov. Tony Evers appointed him as judge Tuesday.
White succeeds former Dane County Judge William Hanrahan, who resigned earlier this year to take a job as assistant chief immigration judge in San Francisco.
A UW-Madison Law School adjunct professor, White spent a decade representing those accused of crimes in the county as a public defender. As Dane County court commissioner, White oversees family, criminal and other proceedings, according to the announcement.
Touting the importance of ensuring “equal justice for all,” White in the release said he was “humbled and honored” to be joining the bench representing Branch 7. There are 17 branches in all.
“The need for a compassionate, impartial, and independent judiciary has never been greater,” he said.
A 2008 UW Law School grad, White previously worked as a high school math teacher in Dallas, Texas, after earning his undergraduate degree at Oklahoma State University, per the release.
In making the announcement this week, Evers called for “top-to-bottom change in our criminal system to address its systemic racism.”
“One of the ways we can do this is ensuring we have judges who understand and reflect the communities they serve,” he continued, “As a former teacher and highly accomplished public defender, Mario White will do just that.”
Circuit court judges in Wisconsin are elected to six-year terms, while vacancies are generally filled by the governor.
Given the timing of his departure, Hanrahan’s name was still on the April 7 ballot as he ran unopposed for re-election to the seat. After Election Day, Evers began soliciting applications for the bench later that same week.
In addition to his role on the circuit court, which he ws first appointed to in 2007, Hanrahan also served as the chief judge of the judicial district that includes Dane, Green, Lafayette and Rock counties.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.