Evers appoints Mario White to serve as Dane County judge

A 2008 UW Law School grad, White previously worked as a high school math teacher in Dallas, Texas, after earning his undergraduate degree at Oklahoma State University, per the release.

In making the announcement this week, Evers called for “top-to-bottom change in our criminal system to address its systemic racism.”

“One of the ways we can do this is ensuring we have judges who understand and reflect the communities they serve,” he continued, “As a former teacher and highly accomplished public defender, Mario White will do just that.”

Circuit court judges in Wisconsin are elected to six-year terms, while vacancies are generally filled by the governor.