Evers appoints clean energy advocate Tyler Huebner to Public Service Commission

In a written statement, PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said she looks forward to working with Huebner.

“His insight and background will be invaluable to the Commission during this time of swift transition in the energy sector,” Valcq said.

The PSC is tasked with ensuring safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electric, gas and water services. The agency approves large utility investments and sets rates.

The appointment gives Evers a majority of seats on the three-person commission. Valcq, his first pick, has five years left on her six-year term. Commissioner Ellen Nowak was appointed in December 2018 to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in 2023.

Huebsch, a former GOP lawmaker appointed to the commission in 2015 by Gov. Scott Walker, retired from public service in February.

Huebner’s appointment is effective March 17, and he will serve out the remaining year of the term. His salary will be $126,000, according to the PSC.

Huebner, 38, will be the first commissioner in more than two decades who is not an attorney, lawmaker or legislative aide. The last was John Farrow, a professor of mechanical engineering and husband of a state senator, was appointed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1998.