Evers appoints clean energy advocate Tyler Huebner to Public Service Commission

Gov. Tony Evers has named an engineer and clean energy advocate to the state’s utility regulation board.
Tyler Huebner, who has served for the past seven years as director of Renew Wisconsin, will fill the Public Service Commission seat vacated last month by Mike Huebsch.
“Tyler has spent his entire academic and professional career focused on energy and efficiency,” Evers said in a written statement. “He is a passionate leader, whose experience will serve the Commission and the people of Wisconsin well. I look forward to seeing his good work to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable utility services for folks across our state.”
A native of Iowa, Huebner holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and a masters degree from Stanford University’s Atmosphere and Energy Program. Prior to joining Renew Wisconsin, he worked for the state Department of Administration’s Division of Energy Services.
“I understand the importance of balancing the needs of utilities and customers, while accelerating Wisconsin's transition into the 21st century,” Huebner said in a prepared statement. “It is an honor to be appointed to the Commission and to continue my career of public service in this new role.”
Evers last year set a goal of making the state’s electricity supply carbon-free by 2050. Two of the state’s largest utilities -- Madison Gas and Electric and Xcel Energy -- have made similar pledges, while the other three have committed to reducing carbon emissions by 80%.
In a written statement, PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said she looks forward to working with Huebner.
“His insight and background will be invaluable to the Commission during this time of swift transition in the energy sector,” Valcq said.
The PSC is tasked with ensuring safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electric, gas and water services. The agency approves large utility investments and sets rates.
The appointment gives Evers a majority of seats on the three-person commission. Valcq, his first pick, has five years left on her six-year term. Commissioner Ellen Nowak was appointed in December 2018 to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in 2023.
Huebsch, a former GOP lawmaker appointed to the commission in 2015 by Gov. Scott Walker, retired from public service in February.
Huebner’s appointment is effective March 17, and he will serve out the remaining year of the term. His salary will be $126,000, according to the PSC.
Huebner, 38, will be the first commissioner in more than two decades who is not an attorney, lawmaker or legislative aide. The last was John Farrow, a professor of mechanical engineering and husband of a state senator, was appointed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1998.
While acknowledging that issue advocates can carry some bias into a new position, Huebner’s temperament should make him well-suited for the job, said Bill Skewes, executive director of the Wisconsin Utilities Association, which represents the state’s for-profit utility companies.
“If there’s common ground to be found he’s a reasonable enough person to work with you to find it,” Skewes said.
The move should encourage renewable energy and climate advocates who lamented that Evers’ first pick had worked as an attorney for the state’s largest utility company and who have sued the PSC over recent decisions, including the approval of a $700 million natural gas plant in Superior.