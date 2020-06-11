Evers appoints Chris Taylor to replace Karofsky in Dane County Circuit Court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Outgoing Madison Rep. Chris Taylor is preparing to move from the Wisconsin Legislature to the Dane County judiciary.

Taylor, who has served in the state Assembly for about a decade, will succeed Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky following her election as Supreme Court justice this spring.

In announcing the news Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers praised Taylor as someone who “has devoted her life to fighting for people’s legal rights.”

“This passion for justice and the law will make her an excellent addition to the Dane County Circuit Court,” Evers said in a statement.

Before being elected to the Assembly in 2011, Taylor, an attorney, served as Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s public policy director. Over her time as a state representative, the lawmaker representing downtown Madison and the isthmus ascended to the powerful legislative budget committee and served as one of its four Democratic members.