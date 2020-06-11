Evers appoints Chris Taylor to replace Karofsky in Dane County Circuit Court

Outgoing Madison Rep. Chris Taylor is preparing to move from the Wisconsin Legislature to the Dane County judiciary.
Taylor, who has served in the state Assembly for about a decade, will succeed Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky following her election as Supreme Court justice this spring.
In announcing the news Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers praised Taylor as someone who “has devoted her life to fighting for people’s legal rights.”
“This passion for justice and the law will make her an excellent addition to the Dane County Circuit Court,” Evers said in a statement.
Before being elected to the Assembly in 2011, Taylor, an attorney, served as Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s public policy director. Over her time as a state representative, the lawmaker representing downtown Madison and the isthmus ascended to the powerful legislative budget committee and served as one of its four Democratic members.
A fixture of local politics, Taylor surprised many earlier this year when she announced her plans to leave the state Legislature and not run to succeed fellow Madison Democrat Fred Risser in the Senate. Risser, the longest-serving lawmaker in the nation’s history, announced the same day he would be retiring.
In a statement, Taylor Thursday said it’s “more critical than ever that the judicial branch ensure equal access to justice for all in an impartial, independent forum.”
“As a judge, I will use my life-time experiences of working for fairness and equity to help accomplish that result,” she continued.
Taylor didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about her timeline for leaving the Legislature. The vacancy on the Dane County bench will be created Aug. 1, when Karofsky is seated on the state’s high court. She'll be joining Branch 12. There are 17 branches in all.
Circuit court judges in Wisconsin are elected to six-year terms, while vacancies are generally filled by the governor.
The announcement this week is the latest in a string of judicial appointments Evers has made to the Dane County bench. Last Friday, the Democratic executive appointed Jacob Frost, a partner at Boardman & Clark LLP in Madison, to the circuit court to fill a slot created by the retirement of Judge Richard Niess.
Before that, Evers appointed Dane County Court Commissioner Mario White to the bench to succeed former Dane County Judge William Hanrahan, who resigned earlier this year to take a job as assistant chief immigration judge in San Francisco.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.