Evers announces sexual misconduct ombudsman to 'restore trust' in Wisconsin National Guard

Gov. Tony Evers has named an Iraq War veteran with 17 years of experience as an Army attorney to serve as ombudsman for the Wisconsin National Guard and assist those complaining of sexual misconduct.

Lt. Col. Brian Bischoff's appointment comes after an investigation found a litany of failings in how the Guard handled sexual assault and harassment allegations. At the request of Evers, Wisconsin National Guard Adjutant General Donald Dunbar announced his resignation last month.

“The ombudsman will play a critical role in restoring trust in the Wisconsin National Guard’s handling of sexual assault and harassment allegations,” Evers said in a statement. “Everyone serving in the Wisconsin National Guard deserves to know that their concerns about sexual assault and harassment will be carefully, fairly, and thoroughly reviewed."

A member of the Georgia National Guard, Bischoff served as one of the federal National Guard Bureau's first special victims counsels, where he advocated for sexual assault survivors.

The National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations report, released last month, found that the Wisconsin Guard’s policies and procedures for handling allegations of sexual misconduct were out of date, ineffective, understaffed and in violation of federal rules.