Evers announces $75 million small business grant program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new $75 million grant program for small Wisconsin businesses aims to help employers cover costs tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic and implement practices to safeguard employees and customers.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The program, announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers, would make $2,500 cash grants available for up to 30,000 qualifying small businesses for a variety of expenditures ranging from health and safety improvements to wages, rent, mortgages and more.

“These grants will help businesses in the short term, and we need Wisconsinites to join our long-term economic recovery by supporting those small businesses as patrons and customers,” Evers said in his announcement.

The new assistance is funded largely by federal dollars awarded to the state through the $2 trillion relief package called the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in late March. The state is expected to get $2 billion total under the law.