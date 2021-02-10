Evers again eyes Medicaid expansion in his next budget

Meanwhile, $40 million would go toward Medicaid rates to expand substance use disorder treatment, mental health services and more; while $25 million over the biennium would go toward addressing substance use disorders and the state’s opioid crisis. In addition to directing dollars toward kick-starting a Methamphetamine Addiction Treatment Training Program, other initiatives would fund grants to support treatment centers and services; bolster access to medications and counseling; cover room and board for those in residential substance use disorder treatment facilities; and provide Medicaid coverage for acupuncture.

Another $25 million over the next two years would be spent chiefly on regional crisis centers and other preventative services, regional crisis stabilization facilities, the creation of emergency response collaboration grants to foster programs between local law enforcement and behavioral health care providers to simultaneously respond to 911 calls, among other things. The funding is part of a broader plan to overhaul crisis and emergency detention practices to better serve those undergoing a behavior health crisis.