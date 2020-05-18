Evers administration won't pursue COVID-19 restrictions amid impasse with GOP

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tony Evers has given up on reaching a consensus with Republicans on new statewide regulations to address the COVID-19 pandemic after the state Supreme Court threw out his statewide "safer at home" order last week.

The Democratic governor told reporters Monday that his administration won't pursue any further work to produce an emergency rule through an administrative process in which Republicans have oversight authority. That means Wisconsin for the foreseeable future will likely remain a patchwork of county regulations.

Following last week's Supreme Court ruling, Republicans indicated they want local control instead of new statewide regulations. Before the ruling, they provided no concrete plan for a statewide response.

"I'm not saying this is an end of conversations, but as it relates to the rule-making process, it's not worth our time," Evers said. "The Republicans have made it very clear that they don't believe a statewide approach is the right way to go at this point in time and they also don't believe any restrictions are advisable at this time."