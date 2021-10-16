Evers administration seeks input on Wisconsin's first clean energy plan

Have your say

Wisconsin's Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy will hold four public listening sessions on a Clean Energy Plan to guide the state's transition away from fossil fuels.

Visit go.madison.com/clean-energy-plan to register for any of the sessions, which will be streamed via Zoom. Those without internet access can participate by dialing (877) 873-8018 (conference code: 248199). Sessions will also be streamed on the Department of Administration's YouTube channel.

Oct. 19, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Economic & Environmental Justice: strategies to promote engagement and environmental justice, build partnerships, improve and support training, and plan for a just and equitable transition.

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Infrastructure & Industry: decarbonization strategies and pathways that ensure cost-effective and equitable operation.

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Transit & Transportation: decarbonization strategies, pathways and programs to achieve clean and efficient transportation, balancing costs and prioritizing equity.

Oct. 26, 6 - 8 p.m. - Clean Energy and Energy Efficiency: potential programs, policies, and support for clean energy generation, transmission, end-use renewable energy consumption, and innovation ranging from batteries and storage, to community solar, carbon capture, and energy efficiency.