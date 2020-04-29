Evers administration orders immediate 5% reduction in state spending

"As we begin work to manage this impending fiscal crisis in Wisconsin, it’s good to see that we’re already on the same page," Vos said in the Wednesday statement. “With many difficult decisions ahead for state leaders, we would welcome an opportunity to discuss ways we can work together on the looming fiscal crisis. We believe another prudent move might be to freeze the second year of the budget so that Wisconsin can plan accordingly.”

In a virtual Assembly session earlier this month, GOP lawmakers proposed including a spending freeze in the second year of the state’s two-year budget with the state's COVID-19 response legislation, but the item was ultimately cut from the bill.

Earlier this year, the state budget was projected to have $452 million in extra tax revenue through June 30, 2021. However, state lawmakers have ruled out the likelihood of a surplus due in large part to the economic shutdown enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Bureau said last month it was too early to estimate how much the pandemic-induced recession could impact the budget.