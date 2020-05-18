Evers administration announces $75 million small business grant program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some small businesses in Wisconsin will soon be eligible for a $2,500 cash grant to assist with interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Businesses can start applying for the grant in early June. The $75 million program, announced by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, is largely funded by the federal CARES Act, the $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March to stem economic fallout caused by the novel coronavirus.

The grant funding will be distributed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as part of the "We're All In" initiative to get Wisconsin businesses back on their feet.

The $2,500 grants can only be used by small businesses with 20 or fewer full time equivalent employees impacted by COVID-19 that have not already received COVID-19 assistance from WEDC. can be used for the costs of business interruption, or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory. The initiative also includes a $2 million ethnic minority grant program, which will provide grants to ethnically diverse Wisconsin small businesses that suffered losses due to the pandemic.

As part of the program, the WEDC has also produced guidelines for businesses to re-open.

This story will be updated.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.