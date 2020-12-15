Evergreen squabble continues at State Capitol

Two Republican state lawmakers put up an artificial Christmas tree on Tuesday in the rotunda of the state Capitol for a second time, hours after the first one was removed because they did not have a permit to display it.

Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, broadcast their reinstallation and decorating of the tree live on Facebook, calling it a peaceful protest allowed under the First Amendment in defiance of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration. Evers chose not to erect a holiday tree in the rotunda this year because the Capitol building is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmakers first put the tree up on Dec. 1 after Evers said the typical towering real tree would not be displayed this year. That tree, donated from a Wisconsin resident and decorated with ornaments made by school children from around the state, is typically a big attraction over the holiday season.

Republicans have bristled at Evers' decision to refer to it as a holiday tree rather than a Christmas tree. Tittl and Sortwell said they really wanted to have a Christmas tree in the rotunda even though the governor was against it.