Even before Wisconsin primary results announced, it's Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump

While the official winner of Wisconsin's unprecedented presidential primary election will be announced Monday, the result won't have any bearing on the new dynamic in the race for the White House — unless something unforeseen happens, it's Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. Sanders formally endorsed Biden on Monday, hours before Wisconsin began tabulating results.

The Associated Press signaled Biden's victory less than an hour after counties began reporting results.

Trump, the only Republican presidential candidate on the ballot, is expected to easily win the state, setting the stage for what many expect to be another narrow November race in Wisconsin between the president and former vice president.