The property tax bill for a median-valued home would increase at roughly the rate of inflation under Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal, though by less than it would increase on the trajectory set by existing law, the Legislature's nonpartisan fiscal bureau estimates.
The report adds a new dimension to the ongoing budget debate between Evers, a Democrat, and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
GOP lawmakers cited the report as evidence Evers is determined to increase taxes and chart a different course from the tax-cutting approach of Republicans, who controlled state government the last eight years. Democrats defended Evers' plan for reducing the increases property taxpayers would see under current law, and said his budget balances their interests with the need to support schools and local governments.
The new estimate from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects Evers' budget plan would cause the estimated net tax bill on a median-valued home to increase 2% for 2019-20 fiscal year, the first year of the upcoming budget cycle, and by 1.6% in 2020-21.
That would be an uptick from the last two years, in which those bills increased by 1.1% during the 2017-18 fiscal year and is estimated to have decreased by 0.2% in 2018-19.
But it would be less of an increase than taxpayers would see under current law. Property owners would pay $16 less in the first year and $13 less in the second, relative to what they would pay if no new budget were enacted -- in which case, current spending levels would automatically continue into the next cycle.
The estimate finds statewide net property-tax levies would increase by 2.4% in 2019-20 and by 2.1% in 2020-21 under Evers' budget.
The increased tax bills are driven largely by Evers' plan to boost the amount counties and municipalities could collect through local property-tax levies.
Tax bills would increase by less than than projected under current law due largely to Evers' plan to increase the amount of state aid to local school districts. This would enable the state to shoulder a larger share of school-district costs relative to local property taxpayers.
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget-writing committee, said in a statement that the report shows how Evers' budget would mark a shift from budgets enacted by Republicans under former Gov. Scott Walker.
“The fact is, the Governor’s budget raises property taxes by the largest amount in a decade," Nygren said. "Republicans have a record of cutting taxes and remain committed to this goal whereas the Governor would rather increase taxes to grow government in Madison.”