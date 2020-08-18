Environmental groups seek to question former regulator over application to lead utility

In a motion filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, the environmental groups argue the “alleged irregularities in procedure” warrant testimony because even “a serious risk” of bias can result in a due process violation.

The groups note that Huebsch cast one of two votes to authorize Dairyland to build the jointly-owned natural gas plant in Superior less than two weeks after Dairyland’s CEO announced her retirement and just days after Huebsch announced he was stepping down from his $128,500-a-year government job.

In the court brief, the groups allege the timing of the announcements and “the significant pecuniary benefit” of a job that paid $888,000 in 2018, according to Dairyland’s most recent tax filing, create “a possible temptation” for bias.