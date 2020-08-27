Environmental groups push for rule on firefighting foam, decry industry influence

The rule was drafted in response to legislation passed last year known as Act 101, which restricts the use of fluorinated foam to emergency situations and testing facilities that the Department of Natural Resources determines to have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”

The law requires the DNR to adopt an emergency rule that will remain in effect for three years or until the DNR can adopt permanent rules, a process that typically takes about 2.5 years.

With the rule tabled until the board’s Sept. 22 meeting, the law will take effect Sept. 1 without definitions of those containment and disposal measures.

Board members referenced a letter from Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce, Wisconsin Paper Council and Wisconsin Water Alliance and other groups claiming the DNR does not have the authority to limit the amount of PFAS in wastewater.

“We are deeply troubled that the proposed effluent limits for fourteen different PFAS compounds are not based on science, have not been reviewed by the Department of Health Services (DHS), have not been discussed with the general public, and would place Wisconsin in the position of being a regulatory outlier,” the industry groups wrote.