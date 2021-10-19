Environmental group sues Wisconsin DNR board chair for text messages

A Madison-based environmental group on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to obtain text messages sent by Frederick Prehn, the controversial chair of the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.
The group, Midwest Environmental Advocates, alleges in the suit that Prehn — who was appointed to the board in May 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker — violated the state’s public records law when he failed to turn over text messages related to his work when fulfilling a previous records request filed by the group.
That request was filed by MEA on June 29 and revealed that Prehn had communicated with Republican lawmakers and lobbyists about staying on the board after his term expired on May 1, the group said.
“Text messages related to government business are public records that officials have a duty to preserve and provide access to,” Rob Lee, MEA’s staff attorney, said in a statement. “The people of Wisconsin deserve a government that conducts its business lawfully and with transparency.”
In the months since May 1, Prehn has continued to act as the body’s chair, citing a little-known law that allows members to keep their seats on the board if the state Senate has not confirmed their replacements. His refusal to step down means that Republican appointees maintain a 4-3 majority on the board that dictates policy for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ choice to fill the seat, Sandra Dee Naas, has not yet received consideration from the state Senate — something that is commonplace among the governor’s appointees.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, also a Democrat, filed a lawsuit in April seeking to have Prehn removed from his role. However, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the suit seeking Prehn’s ouster in September, citing state Supreme Court precedent from 1964.
“The court is bound by (precedent) to conclude that there is no vacancy” in Prehn’s seat on the board, Bailey-Rihn wrote in her order.
However, Prehn’s actions — and the state Senate’s inaction — did not escape the judge’s ire.
She wrote in a footnote of last month’s 17-page ruling that she “cannot help but feel that the citizens of Wisconsin are the losers when the Legislature fails to hold confirmation and other hearings in a timely manner.”
“A timely confirmation hearing would have eliminated the need for (Kaul’s lawsuit) and saved the taxpayers attorneys’ fees incurred in this matter,” she concluded.
Kaul promised to appeal the decision, and on Sept. 27 filed a petition to bypass the appeals court and have the case heard directly by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“Quickly resolving who rightfully holds an office in state government ensures that our government is operating lawfully and in accordance with current statutes — not inapplicable, superseded precedents, and, more importantly, not at the will of individual (former) officeholders,” Kaul wrote in his petition to the high court.
The state Supreme Court has not yet decided if it will take the case.
