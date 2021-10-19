Entrepreneur proposes scaled-back restaurant and ultra lounge on Capitol Square

After withdrawing a bid for a large ultra lounge nightclub in a vacant big-box store on the Far West Side, a Madison entrepreneur is proposing a scaled-back nightclub and restaurant in a vacant building on Capitol Square.
In late July, Amarion James applied for city entertainment and liquor licenses under the name Lush Adult Entertainment to open what he described as an "Ultra Lounge" in a 30,000-square-foot vacant store with a listed capacity of 3,500 people at 7333 West Towne Way next to Office Max, Nordstrom Rack and Best Buy.
But in early August James withdrew the applications and said he intended to pursue a scaled-back establishment, likely at another site.
Now, James, again under the name of Lush Adult Entertainment, has submitted applications to open "The Southern Skillet Bistro and Ultra Lounge" with an indoor capacity of 500 in the former Brocach Irish Pub space at 7 W. Main St. The space has been vacant since Brocach closed after nearly 15 years in business in April 2019.
The new proposal is "completely different from the last concept," James said Tuesday. "It's a supper club type of venue. It's something different. It's unique. It's unlike any other bar or restaurant in Madison."
The site is superior to the initial location because it already has the equipment and furnishings to function as a bar and restaurant, he said.
The application says the the establishment will generate 40% of its income from alcohol sales and 60% from food, and offer entertainment including DJs, live jazz, poetry and spoken word. It would be open from 10:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The menus would include southern dishes and soul food and feature servings at brunch and dinnertime, James said. There would be space for patrons to dance, he said.
The applications anticipate an opening on Jan. 1, 2022.
Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who also sits on the city's Alcohol License Review Committee, reacted cautiously to the proposal.
James, he said, did not offer a well thought out business plan for his initial location and the new application is thus far incomplete, lacking a business plan and a contingency for a lease of the two-story building, which has 8,621 square feet of space plus a basement. The building was constructed in 1914 and remodeled in 2016.
The liquor license application is unusual because the type of business is listed as a tavern, nightclub, restaurant and ultra lounge, compared to most applications that list just one of the first three options, Verveer said.
On its face, the income percentages listed qualify as a bona fide restaurant, Verveer said, adding, "I would certainly welcome a bona fide restaurant to Capitol Square or any place Downtown."
"I want to give the applicant the benefit of the doubt," he said. "(But) I'll need to be convinced. I will need to have a significant conversation with the applicant as does the neighborhood association as does the Police Department."
The Alcohol License Review Committee is tentatively scheduled to consider the applications on Nov. 17, Deputy City Clerk Jim Verbick said. James said he will provide all required information before the meeting.
As initially proposed, the nightclub likely would have been the city's largest, surpassing Liquid/Ruby, with a capacity of 720 in a 21,394-square-foot space at 624 University Ave.; Lucky's 1313, capacity of 715 in a 10,156-square-foot space at 1313 Regent St.; and Red Zone, with a capacity of 625 in a 5,077-sqaure-foot space at 1212 Regent St. There are larger event spaces but they are typically used for concerts and shows.