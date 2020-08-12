'Enough is enough': Madison leaders speak out after shooting of 11-year-old

Carter was joined by several City Council members and community leaders representing Madison's south side neighborhoods, the Urban League of Greater Madison, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Inspire Barber and Beauty Salon, Black Umbrella Global, JustDane and the Focused Interruption Coalition.

Community members called on local government to provide more and better resources, like jobs and housing, and create an environment where youth can envision their future. But they also called on one another to create solutions.

Anthony Cooper, CEO of the Focused Interruption Coalition, emphasized that there are community-based programs working in Madison and told the city of Madison and Dane County to either “help us or move the hell out of the way.” He said a focus on reducing gun violence needs to happen continually.

“It takes all of us as a community to work together to get things done," Cooper said. “Until that happens we’ll continue to have the same issues time and time and time again.”

Some spoke to the cycle of violence that stems from a systemic lack of support and resources, particularly for Black people and people of color. Shyelle Smith of Black Umbrella Global, a community service organization, said voices like hers are not being heard by elected officials whose work isn’t helping those who need it most.