Enbridge says Line 3 pipeline replacement complete, opens Friday
ENERGY | TAR SANDS OIL

Enbridge says Line 3 pipeline replacement complete, opens Friday

Enbridge Energy-Line 3

Faith leaders gather for an interfaith prayer gathering before a day of protest action against the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline at LaSalle Lake State Recreation Area on Monday, June 7, 2021

 EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO

MINNEAPOLIS — Enbridge announced Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday.

The Canadian-based company's President and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline "will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day."

The project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills. Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge's terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

At Superior, it connects to Enbridge’s Line 61, which cuts across Wisconsin from Superior to the Illinois border, including a 12-mile stretch in northeastern Dane County.

The Madison City Council this summer passed a resolution opposing the project, as well as a reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 through northern Wisconsin.

Enbridge said the Line 3 completion restores the pipeline's full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have challenged the pipeline's permits in court to no avail. They've also unsuccessfully sought to convince President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this story.

