Enbridge says Line 3 pipeline replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

The main remaining tasks are cleanup and restoration along the route, said Leo Golden, an Enbridge vice president in charge of the project. Some parts have already been completely restored with crops and native grasses growing on them, he said. But construction mats still need to be removed from wetlands and other cleanup work will continue through next summer.

"We're not done restoring until we go to the landowners and we walk the land with them and they say 'Yes, you're done' and sign off," Golden said.

Golden said they don't expect to get the final signoffs from landowners along the route until next summer.

Groups opposed to the project were preparing a statement. More than 900 people have been arrested or ticketed at protests along the route since construction began in December.

Enbridge said the project was necessary to replace a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s, which could carry only half its original volume of oil, and to ensure the reliable delivery of crude to U.S. refineries. Enbridge expects to start running the pipeline at its full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day in mid-October.