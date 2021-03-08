Enbridge pipeline to Wisconsin draws protests

Supporters of the pipeline see it as an improvement to the aging Line 3 pipe, a job creator and an economic boon that is especially welcome with the economy depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enbridge made a video with Butch De La Hunt, president and CEO of the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber, describing the economic impact of Line 3 construction as a “lifeline” in a tough winter. The hospitality industry, specifically resorts, served people working on the pipeline. And the pipeline generates tax income for the community.

“As of December 2020, Enbridge has spent $180 million ... with tribal nations, communities and contractors — and the Line 3 project has just started,” Kellner wrote. More than 4,400 union members are working on Line 3. The contractor provides half the workforce and local unions the other half.

Hunger strike

Shanai Matteson, an artist and cultural organizer, moved to the water protector camp in the summer. She is familiar with the economic challenges in that part of the state.

“I grew up here in Aitkin County. My family was very poor. We struggled in part, because the economy here isn’t sustaining people,” Matteson said.